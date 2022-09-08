LIVEHIRE AND HIREGENICS LAUNCH 3 NEW DIRECT SOURCING PROGRAMS TO PREMIER FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire , the globally-leading Direct Sourcing and Total Talent platform, and HireGenics , a recognized thought leader in the design, implementation, and delivery of Talent Acquisition Solutions, have successfully launched Direct Sourcing programs for 3 Global Fortune 500 companies. The clients are recognized as a premier international airline, the world's largest independent production company of liquids and natural gas, and a renowned insurance provider.

Through the intersection of LiveHire's state-of-the-art technology, and HireGenics' comprehensive service offerings, companies can leverage their brand to attract, engage, and hire workers of all skills and classifications through the establishment of a private, Branded Talent Community. By creating a centralized talent repository in a dynamic community environment, applicants encounter a transformative candidate experience and companies achieve the global visibility required to build and execute complex workforce planning strategies across their enterprise.

Contingent labor accounts for over 40% of the total workforce today and consists of all types of experience and skill levels. Companies are recognizing the important role that contingent workers play in their overall workforce planning strategy.

Katie Bussey, Sr. Vice President, and Direct Sourcing practice leader at HireGenics commented, "Onboarding a contingent worker today in your organization is a user of your products, services, or employee tomorrow." This has led procurement and talent acquisition stakeholders to seek innovative solutions that expand their talent reach while also creating exceptional candidate experiences, she said.

"Technology plays a critical role in separating a good Direct Sourcing solution from a great one. We were meticulous in evaluating Direct Sourcing technology providers to find a platform that we felt was next level in the space", she said. "We were also seeking a true partner that is customer-centric and hungry to revolutionize how companies acquire talent. HireGenics selected LiveHire as our strategic partner and together we are already seeing the results that a great solution can produce for our clients".

LiveHire's technology was recently recognized as a Market Leading Platform by Ardent Partners , a leading resource and advisory firm, in their Direct Staffing Platforms Technology advisor report which evaluated the digital staffing solutions marketplace.

"Our partnership with HireGenics has enabled organizations to reach high-quality talent by combining the best in Direct Sourcing technology with Hiregenics' experienced Talent Curation and concierge services team," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "Our customers are experiencing faster response times, improved quality of hires, reduction in overall cycle time, and a significant reduction in their total cost of workforce (TCOW) as a result of our solutions", she said.

LiveHire will be showcasing their Direct Sourcing platform at the CWS Summit in Dallas, Texas on September 19-20, 2022 at booth #325.

HireGenics will be showcasing their workforce management solutions at the CWS Summit in Dallas, Texas on September 19-20, 2022 at booth #201

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us .

About HireGenics

HireGenics is a Workforce Management company headquartered in Duluth, GA. A certified MBE, HireGenics provides comprehensive workforce solutions designed to optimize access to high quality talent using multi-channel talent and sourcing strategies. Specialties include Managed Service Programs (MSP), Direct Sourcing, Employer-of-Record/Payrolling, IC Compliance, RPO, and SOW Management. Many of these solutions are provided through a consolidated model that allows each client to classify all spend as tier 1 diversity. HireGenics also holds a Top-Secret facility security clearance and has many clients in the government contractor sector, aerospace & defense, and heavily regulated industry space. www.hiregenics.com

