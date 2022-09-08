Salvadoran tennis star Marcelo Arévalo continues to make ATP history. This time, Arévalo is lighting up the hardcourt in the US Open, and his journey to this moment is as impressive as the year he is having.

Marcelo Arévalo Honoring Roots at the US Open

The 31-year-old tennis star is coming off a 6-6, 3-4 win in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament with partner Jean-Julien Rojer, where the pair defeated the #6 seeded doubles team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. On Thursday, they'll face the #2 seeded doubles team in the semifinals.

Before the Salvadoran superstar takes the court again, let us take a look at how he got here and why his path is significant.

Son of El Salvador



Arévalo comes from a family filled with athletes, including his brother Rafael who was also a professional tennis player. While Rafael went on to become mayor of their hometown of Sonsonate and president of the Salvadoran Tennis Association, Marcelo continues to thrive on the court.

This year in particular has been a big one for Arévalo. He has established himself as a doubles specialist and only strengthened his case as one of the best doubles players in the world. In June, Arévalo made history as the first player from Central America to not only appear in a Grand Slam Final, but also the first to win one. Arévalo and Rojer defeated Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig in the final of the doubles tournament at the French Open, played at Roland Garros. They did so as a 12th seed in the tournament. Their run through the tournament was a shock and an inspiration, particularly to Arévalo's fans back home. This led to Marcelo receiving his highest doubles rank to date at #6.

After the tremendous achievement, Arévalo was honored by being named Son of El Salvador by the country's Legislative Assembly and President Nayib Bukele.

Making history again



Arévalo's path to stardom continues to climb as he showcases his talents again, this time on U.S. soil. He made history a year ago as the first Salvadoran to play in the US Open. He teamed with Giuliana Olmos in the mixed doubles tournament, going all the way to the finals.

This year, Arévalo looks to take the next step, taking home a title. The pair of Arévalo and Rojer are third seeded in the US Open doubles tournament and Arevalo is ranked eighth in the world as a doubles player. His singles ranking of 139 is the second highest of any player in Salvadoran history, male or female.

Arévalo and MILLIONS: a story of success



When Arévalo takes the court in Flushing Meadows, New York, you can see his pride for his home country. This not only shows in his play, but it shows in his choice of apparel too.

Throughout the US Open, Arévalo had been sporting new, custom merchandise from his own brand, designed and curated by MAWI , which you can find at MILLIONS.co . MAWI co-founders, Marcus Riley and Will Britt were able to encapsulate the essence of El Salvador within a line of sleek apparel that Marcelo could surprise the fans with each round of the US Open. Each of the 6 articles blend a characteristic of El Salvador's culture like volcanoes with black sand beaches, coconuts and the lush palm trees of his hometown, Sonsonate, and a nationwide favorite dish, pupusa.

Arévalo is one of many elite professional athletes to partner with MILLIONS and connect the sports world with fans and brands worldwide.

Marcelo Arévalo is represented by The Cut , a full service sports & entertainment marketing agency that maximizes their clients' potential through game-changing partnerships in securing the partnership with MILLIONS. With a passion matched only by that of their clients, The Cut is committed to producing world-class campaigns and opportunities to build both existing and new brands.

About MILLIONS.co

MILLIONS.co has become the world's leading social commerce and video platform connecting the sports world. MILLIONS combines the power of social media and e-commerce on a single platform to empower NIL, Professional, and former athletes to connect on a deeper level with their fans while creating new, lucrative revenue channels through merchandise, memorabilia, WatchParties, & Personal Videos. For more information about MILLIONS, and to check out all the athletes on the platform, visit MILLIONS.co.

