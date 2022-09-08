Nova Bus successfully completes the Altoona test for its long-range 100% battery-electric bus, the LFSe+

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is delighted to announce that its long-range 100% battery-electric bus, the LFSe+, has successfully completed the Bus Testing Program of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) operated by the Altoona Bus Testing Center in Pennsylvania. This rigorous evaluation aims to certify the safety and efficiency of buses through a series of tests whose results are objectively analyzed.

In addition to attesting the reliability of the LFSe+, the FTA certification allows future transit bus buyers to access various US federal subsidy programs and to comply with contractual criteria of certain Canadian customers. The successful completion of these tests therefore allows Nova Bus to position itself strategically on the North American market.

The LFSe+ buses intended for the Canadian market are assembled at the Saint-Eustache plant in Quebec and those intended for the American market, at the Plattsburgh plant in New York State .

Thanks to its great autonomy, its low maintenance costs, as well as the elimination of any emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases, the LFSe+ is a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.

"Achieving Altoona certification for our LFSe+ fills us with pride: it is one of the highest marks of recognition of quality and durability that our vehicles can receive," said Martin Larose , President of Nova Bus.

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com

