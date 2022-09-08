Spartech's Market Manager-Healthcare Todd Niemuth to Speak at IAPD Webinar on September 19th

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announces that Market Manager-Healthcare Todd Niemuth will speak during an International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD) webinar on September 19th at 1:00 p.m. CT. Niemuth will be joined by IAPD Marketing and Education Manager Kailee Canty.

"We are proud of Spartech's association with IAPD and our presentation will be focused on performance plastics in life sciences, concentrating on medical applications," said Niemuth. "We look forward to participating in this valuable webinar and interacting with IAPD members."

The webinar presentation will include a review of extruded and cast plastics and their medical market applications. In addition, secondary processing post extrusion and medical market sustainability issues will also be discussed.

Niemuth is the Market Manager for Healthcare and a Senior Business Development Manager for Spartech. He has been with the company for 17 years and specializes in the medical, healthcare, and graphic arts markets.

Spartech has over 50 years of proven expertise in developing resins and manufacturing materials for medical device plastic substrates and over 30 years in providing healthcare packaging materials. The company's material scientists and engineers have a strong understanding of product design requirements, with a focus on durability, performance, and safety.

More information about the September 19th webinar can be found by visiting the IAPD website at www.iapd.com.

About IAPD

The International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD), established in 1956, brings together performance plastics distributors, fabricators, manufacturers, manufacturers' representatives, recyclers and service providers in an environment which encourages a free flow of ideas and information that help members build their businesses. Every program and service we provide is designed with the simple goal of helping our members increase profitability. IAPD provides training, connections with customers and suppliers and information about developments that impact the industry. www.iapd.com .

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

