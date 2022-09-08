UAG Offers Superior Protection for iPhone 14

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today released a wide range of tech protection for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 devices. This year's rugged protection puts an additional emphasis on durability, strength, and user convenience. The introduction of MagSafe specific designs allows for convenient accessory use without sacrificing UAG's undeniable drop performance.

"Whatever you choose, you can be confident that each case we build uses superior materials and is produced in the boldest designs and colors, perfect for protection and self-expression. When you choose UAG, you aren't just protecting your device; you are improving the entire experience – whether it's a bold look, the way it feels in your hand, the materials, or the tactile satisfaction of the buttons we can promise you an elevated experience every time," said UAG's Vice President of Brand and Creative, Casey Bevington. "This launch is indicative of the dedication we have to product quality and meeting our consumers' every need."

The full collection features updates to all 15 series of cases, each with their own unique designs and drop test ratings. All cases feature UAG's signature formula that produces industry-leading drop protection; an ultralight impact frame, airsoft corners, and featherlight composite construction. With added benefits like DuPont Kevlar® materials and forward-thinking biodegradable case options, this is a collection unlike any other.

The full iPhone 14 launch includes:

Monarch Pro Kevlar / Monarch Pro – The most comfortable and confidence-inspiring case UAG offers, handcrafted with premium materials, including Dupont Kevlar TM . The Monarch Pro and Monarch Pro Kevlar feature MagSafe capability, a signature ultralight impact-resistant frame with featherlight composite construction, and five layers of protection. UAG Traction Grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and screen protection, while a raised camera bezel protects lenses. The Monarch Pro Kevlar incorporates Kevlar technology to offer unparalleled drop protection for whatever the journey brings.

Monarch Kevlar / Monarch – The quintessential, all-terrain protective case. The Monarch and Monarch Kevlar are constructed with a soft, impact-resistant core, a contoured perimeter edge to provide tactile grip for handling, and sculpted corners for reinforced drop protection. The Monarch Kevlar incorporates Kevlar materials for enhanced protection against the elements.

Metropolis LT MagSafe – With a thin profile for easy access and an industry-leading Kevlar material inlay, the Metropolis LT Magsafe is built to provide real-world protection for devices. A strong TPU frame, an impact-absorbing inner bumper and sculpted corners offer reinforced drop protection. A built-in magnet module offers seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Civilian MagSafe / Civilian – A sleek, rugged phone case for the modern wanderer. The Civilian and Civilian Magsafe is engineered with a co-molded, ultra-lightweight armor shell featuring a hex-cushioning and a shock-absorbing soft core with impact-resistant bumpers. A built-in magnet module in the MagSafe model locks in-place for seamless MagSafe charging compatibility.

Pathfinder MagSafe / Pathfinder - Designed with action and adventure in mind, the Pathfinder and Pathfinder MagSafe offer serious protection with a rugged and striking one-of-a-kind look, featuring an armor shell and impact-resistant core for premium drop protection. Traction grip surrounds the perimeter for easy handling and ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel. The MagSafe model offers a built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Plyo MagSafe / Plyo – The Plyo and Plyo MagSafe combine reliable, military-tested drop protection with a modern, polished aesthetic, creating beautiful, everyday armor and security for phones. Featuring a lightweight construction of a TPU shock-absorbing frame and a polycarbonate backplate, a dependable UAG armor shell, and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch resistant skid pads and air-soft corners offer cushioning, and a slim profile provides a great in-hand feel with easy accessibility. The MagSafe model offers a built-in magnet module for seamless compatibility with MagSafe charging.

Essential Armor MagSafe – Essential Armor not only provides peace of mind - it provides devices with a slim, ergonomic design, reinforced corner protection, an outer debossed lattice pattern, and an unmistakable UAG aesthetic. A built-in magnet module offers compatibility with MagSafe charging to stay on the go. Essential Armor is exactly that: essential.

Metropolis Folio – A sophisticated design that moves from the trail to a night out seamlessly with 360-degree unstoppable protection. Constructed with premium, industry-leading Kevlar, this series merges functionality and protection in perfect harmony. The Metropolis Folio features an impact-resistant core and multiple card slots in the inner tab of the case, so essentials are always on-hand.

Plasma – A translucent take on classic UAG aesthetics, the Plasma Series features a dynamic hexagonal design and boasts serious protection. The Plasma features enhanced TPU corner protection, an ultra-lightweight impact frame to shield devices from accidental drops, a low perimeter edge with tactile grip for more secure handling, and UAG's unmistakable signature armor frame.

Outback – Real-world protection in a mindful, biodegradable package. The Outback is made of plant-based plastic, now with an interior hollow honeycomb structure for improved shock absorption and sculpted corners for increased drop protection. UAG's third-generation Outback series is another step in the brand's mission to inspire and influence change towards a more sustainable future.

Dot MagSafe – A light and airy, soft-touch silicone case optimized for MagSafe technology. The Dot MagSafe features premium, soft-touch liquid silicone, an impact-resistant core and a protective screen surround to protect against drops.

Lucent 2.0 Magsafe - Designed with mobility in mind, the Lucent case is featherlight and impact-resistant, featuring a durable co-molded design, bumpers for increased shock absorption and a raised screen surround to shield from scratches or drops. Wrapped in a chic, opaque look, the Lucent 2.0 MagSafe delivers elevated slim protection.

Lucent Power Kickstand – For a boost of power on-the-go, the Lucent Power Kickstand offers a simple and clean design to complement whatever case it's paired with. A versatile, matte aluminum kickstand offers multiple viewing modes and uses, and powerful magnets attach to any MagSafe-compatible case. The perfect companion for wherever phones may go.

UAG's iPhone 14 collection is now available at select retailers and online at www.urbanarmorgear.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information

