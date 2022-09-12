LiveHire and Raise Recruiting Clients Wow Direct Sourcing Space

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire , the globally-leading Direct Sourcing and Total Talent platform, and Raise Recruiting continue to build momentum and exceptional results in the Direct Sourcing space for contingent workforce hiring.

LiveHire's Direct Sourcing solution has enabled Raise to leverage their clients' brands to attract and hire contingent workers through a private talent community resulting in: lower costs to their workforce program, faster placements, and improved quality of hires with an exceptional candidate experience. Raise has achieved:

Candidate response rates as quickly as 7 minutes through LiveHire's native text message, showcasing the power of a positive brand experience and two-way texting to reduce administrative time and improve time-to-fill;

Raise was able to make 18% of total program placements within the first 3 months of launching for a client;

And made 44 offers in a single day at a career fair for Intuitive Surgical through the Direct Sourcing technology.

"LiveHire's sourcing technology provided an optimal candidate pool and highly successful job fair experience for Intuitive" says Wendy Patience O'Brien, Sr. Human Resources Program Manager, Contingent Workforce at Intuitive Surgical.

Raise and LiveHire are pleased to announce two new Fortune 100 clients in global IT infrastructure and global agricultural and food processing.

"LiveHire is delighted to partner with Raise to deliver significant outcomes for our clients in Direct Sourcing. Our combined strength in award-winning candidate experience and employment brand stewardship lead to exceptional outcomes in speed and quality of hire. We are truly honored to partner with Raise who creates consistent and successful case studies as the market opens up to the power of direct sourcing done right." – Karen Gonzalez, EVP North America LiveHire

"Partnering with LiveHire as a curator for the last 2 years has enabled us to create a seamless direct sourcing solution that scales quickly and efficiently exceeding client expectations. In addition, it allows for an elevated candidate experience combining high tech with high touch." – Michael Leacy Chief Sales Office and EVP Raise Recruiting

LiveHire will be showcasing their Direct Sourcing platform at the CWS Summit in Dallas, Texas on September 19-20, 2022 at booth #325.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com/us .

About Raise Recruiting

Raise Recruiting is part of the parent company, The Ian Martin Group. The Ian Martin Group has a 65-year history of staffing service delivery in contractor recruitment and management, permanent placement, direct sourcing, and Employer of Record (EOR) payroll services. They combine a people-centric strategy with business model innovation to match people with jobs across a broad range of industries and specializations. And the better the match, the better our world.

As the only staffing partner in North America that is a Certified B Corporation and PAR Committed with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, they're changing the way staffing is done—to benefit everyone. They work to benefit all our stakeholders and to meet higher social and environmental standards than the average company. That means when you engage with them as an employer, or apply for one of their jobs, you're supporting their mission to use business as a force for good.

