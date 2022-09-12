Local Dignitaries Celebrated PA Cyber's Erie Office Grand Opening

MIDLAND, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 160 students, parents, and staff attended PA Cyber's grand opening of its Erie regional office on Tuesday, September 6. Senator Dan Laughlin and members of the Erie Chamber of Commerce, including Vice President of Economic Development Jake Rouch, stood near as PA Cyber CEO Brian Hayden performed the ribbon cutting ceremony. The senator commented that it was great to see so many young people who were excited about the start of the school year.

"It was a lively atmosphere, with a nice mix of families who have been with PA Cyber for many years and families who are new to the school," said Dave Veon, PA Cyber's supervisor of regional offices.

Headquartered in Midland, the K-12 online school maintains a network of nine regional offices around the state that serve as hubs for enrollment, orientation, and year-round enrichment activities. The school relocated its Erie office within the same metropolitan area in 2020 to provide an enhanced facility for students and their families, but the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office is located at 1980 Edinboro Road.

PA Cyber relocated the office to increase square footage and improve visibility and accessibility for students and their families. The new 11,000-square-foot facility serves approximately 1,200 PA Cyber students in Erie County and its surrounding counties. The location is under a ten-year lease.

"We want to provide the best facilities that we can for students and their families," said Brian Hayden, CEO of PA Cyber. "We are invested in the many families that we serve, and we are committed to being an active member of their communities."

At the grand opening, students met staff from many areas of the school and enjoyed interactive activities. They met principals, Archie the mascot, a school nurse, and a guidance counselor. They enjoyed face painting, balloon art, ice cream, as well as hands-on art and STEM activities. PA Cyber's Supervisor of STEM Education Tom Brambley led students through hands-on activities with robots and a piano comprised of bananas.

About PA Cyber

Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is one of the largest, most experienced, and most successful online public schools in the nation. PA Cyber's online learning environments, personalized instructional methods, and curricula choices connect Pennsylvania students and families with state-certified and highly qualified teachers and rich academic content aligned to state standards. Founded in 2000, PA Cyber is headquartered in Midland (Beaver County) and maintains a network of support offices throughout the state. As a public school, PA Cyber is open for enrollment to any school-age child residing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and does not charge tuition to students or families.

