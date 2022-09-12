MVNOs on Plintron MVNA / MVNE platform have differentiation opportunities with 5G technology

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MVNOs on Plintron MVNA / MVNE platform can offer differentiated services using 5G like; Ultra HD 4K to 8K video streaming, Augmented Reality /Virtual Reality based media and 360-degree immersive media experience. Hence e-learning, Telemedicine consultation, Video-conferencing, Real-time IoT application-based services can be offered.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Plintron Group said, "The Plintron MVNA/ MVNE platform supports 5G NSA Option 3 to step into 5G compliance. This will enable MVNOs on our platform to offer differentiated services and applications."

The Plintron 5G services is live with several MVNOs in USA and in 4 European countries with more to follow soon in its worldwide network. The Plintron MVNA / MVNE platform has 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) deployed on its platform commercially since January 2021 to meet the immediate 5G technology requirements of its MVNO customers. The Plintron platform supports extended AMBR DL which supports speeds higher than 4.2 Gbps like 10 Gbps.

Plintron has deployed 5G NSA initially, as most of the initial 5G rollouts by Mobile Network Operators (MNO) have been NSA deployments. For MNOs that are looking to deliver mainly high-speed connectivity to consumers with 5G-enabled devices, NSA is most appropriate, as it allows them to leverage their existing 4G LTE network investments in transport and mobile core and reduce capital costs of deploying an end-to-end complete 5G network.

In 5G NSA, the existing 4G-LTE network is used for everything except the 5G data plane, which is based on 3GPP Release 15 version of 5G NR. Hence it is the best solution for MNOs looking to deliver quickly better data speeds via Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) or handle urgent LTE congestion issues.

Plintron looks forward to continue adopting new technologies and innovating to support its MVNO customers and partners in the future as well.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world's largest Multi Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including 'MVNE of the Year' at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

