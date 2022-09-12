New BISSELL® Robot Combines a True Clean with Ultimate Convenience

The new SpinWave® R5 maps homes, vacuums and mops at the same time and features edge cleaning, making life easier for busy families and pet parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL, a leader in cleaning solutions for your home's floor and air care, introduces the SpinWave® R5, a new intelligent robotic cleaning machine that vacuums and mops at the same time for a 2-in-1 clean.

SpinWave® R5 (PRNewsfoto/BISSELL Homecare, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This latest innovation from BISSELL® is a must-have for busy households, delivering a hands-free, powerful and smart clean. New to the SpinWave® family, the R5 robot has been engineered to utilize 360-degree LiDAR technology, allowing for advanced home mapping and navigation. Complete with strong suction to remove dust and debris from carpets and hard floors and spinning mop pads that scrub sealed hard floors, BISSELL® is ensuring this new tech-forward robot provides a true clean. The SpinWave® R5 also includes a specially designed edge cleaning brush that grabs debris like hair and fine dust from along baseboards.

For a true hands-free cleaning experience, the SpinWave® R5 – which is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery that can last up to 110 minutes* – can be paired with the BISSELL Connect App so you can start and stop cleaning anytime, from anywhere. The soft surface avoidance sensor also ensures that when in mop mode, the robot will automatically avoid carpeting to ensure rugs stay dry.

"With its two-in-one functionality and advanced technology enhancements, the SpinWave® R5 is a daily cleaning powerhouse that offers a versatile and efficient way to clean multiple floor types in your home," said Carolyn Pearson, robotics brand manager at BISSELL. "With no supervision necessary, this intelligent robotic machine produces a thorough cleaning, allowing more time to focus on other things in life."

With the SpinWave® R5, you can clean smarter and feel good about it, as every purchase of a BISSELL® product saves pets through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help homeless pets.

*In low mode on hard floors

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact:

pr@bissell.com

Logo (PRNewsfoto/BISSELL Homecare, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.