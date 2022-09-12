THE PAW PATROL® ARE CALLING ALL HEROES IN NICKELODEON AND VSTAR'S ALL-NEW LIVE SHOW PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE"

Tickets On Sale Sept. 16 for First 16 Cities of North American Tour, Launching Feb. 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group today announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite," based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This brand-new production, which begins touring in the U.S. Feb. 2023, is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family! Pre-sale begins Tuesday, Sept. 13th and select markets will go on public on sale on Friday, Sept. 16th.

"When we first teamed up with our incredible partners at Nickelodeon in 2016 to unveil our first live stage show, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," we knew we had something special," said Eric Grilly, President Resident & Affiliate Shows Divisions, of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "What we didn't know, was that six years later, the PAW Patrol franchise would be as strong as ever, and we would be preparing to launch our third live stage show to the delight of an entirely new legion of young PAW Patrol fans. We are thrilled to bring this incredible new production to stages across North America in 2023!"

"Millions of fans have danced, sang along and joined the PAW Patrol pups in daring rescues as the PAW Patrol Live! shows have toured around the world to sold-out crowds," said Rachel Karpf, Vice President, Experiences and Live Stage, Paramount Consumer Products and Experiences. "As we prepare to celebrate the 10th anniversary of PAW Patrol next year, we are thrilled to team up with the phenomenal team at VStar Entertainment Group to bring PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" to the stage in 2023, giving families an opportunity to create lifelong memories and introduce kids to the excitement of live theatre."

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

"Heroes Unite" marks the third VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon touring collaboration under the PAW Patrol banner. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, the PAW Patrol Live! Stage shows have been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

Cities on Sale Sept. 16th:

Fairfax, VA Feb. 3-5, 2023 EagleBank Arena Boston, MA Feb. 11 & 12, 2023 Boch Center Wang Theatre Providence, RI Feb. 18 & 19, 2023 Providence Performing Arts Center Rochester, NY Feb. 21 & 22, 2023 Blue Cross Arena Syracuse, NY Feb. 25 & 26, 2023 Landmark Detroit, MI March 3 -5, 2023 Fox Theatre Toledo, OH March 7 & 8, 2023 Huntington Center Cleveland, OH March 10-12, 2023 Playhouse Square Grand Rapids, MI March 14 & 15, 2023 DeVos Performance Hall Chicago, IL March 25 & 26, 2023 Chicago Theatre Philadelphia, PA April 15 & 16, 2023 Kimmel Center New York, NY April 21-23, 2023 Hulu Theater at MSG Minneapolis, MN April 28-30, 2023 State Theatre St. Louis, MO May 6 & 7, 2023 Stifel Theatre Milwaukee, WI May 13 & 14, 2023 Miller High Life Theatre Rockford, IL May 16 & 17, 2023 Coronado Performing Arts Center



Cities on Sale Sept. 30th:

Hartford, CT March 18 & 19, 2023 XL Center Moline, IL March 28 & 29, 2023 Vibrant Arena at The MARK Indianapolis, IN April 1 & 2, 2023 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Columbus, OH April 7-9, 2023 Ohio Theatre Allentown, PA April 11 & 12, 2023 PPL Center Coralville, IA May 2 & 3, 2023 Xtream Arena Green Bay, WI May 20 & 21, 2023 Weidner Center



Visit www.pawpatrollive.com to purchase tickets. Don't see your city? Be sure to visit www.pawpatrollive.com, as new markets will be added regularly.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages will be available as well in MOST markets. The V.I.P. Package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a V.I.P. ticket.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale and other exclusive offers, visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARAA) (Nasdaq: PARA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

