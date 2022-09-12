RLDatix Launches Peer Support Solution to Help Provide Safer Care and Combat Clinician Burnout

New tool will help organizations engage with health workers in need of support following a traumatic event

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations technology and services that drive safer care, announced today the launch of RLDatix Peer Support, a new application to help healthcare organizations provide timely emotional first aid to members of their care team - both clinical and non-clinical - in need of support. Fully RLDatix Catalix ready, Peer Support will help combat burnout by identifying, early on, health workers who need support after experiencing a specific traumatic event or who are struggling with cumulative trauma related to work and non work-related stressors.

According to the National Academy of Medicine, burnout reached crisis levels among the US health workforce even before COVID-19, with 35-54% of nurses and physicians reporting symptoms. The National Institutes of Health states that burnout not only affects health worker wellbeing but could also impact the quality of care delivered. The effects of burnout are only further compounded by historically low staffing levels, with the American Hospital Association projecting the overall shortage of nurses to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year. By identifying distressed caregivers sooner, RLDatix Peer Support will help reduce burnout related costs - which the American Medical Association estimates to be nearly $5 billion annually - while also helping to mitigate its human toll.

"When a traumatic healthcare event occurs, it is not only the patient and family that are impacted, but the caregiver as well," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "Health worker wellbeing is critical to providing safer care, and RLDatix Peer Support will empower caregivers to speak up when they or their colleagues need help."

"Patient safety is reliant on the psychological safety of our caregivers," said Aimee Samuels, Patient Safety Officer, Samaritan Health Services. "Without a comprehensive and systematic approach to peer support after medical harm, our employees are left to suffer alone in shame and fear. A visible and accessible platform to proactively connect peers – without barriers – affirms our commitment to the psychological wellbeing of our caregivers and creates an environment where we are safer together."

"Healthcare organizations have an obligation to ensure the safest possible environment for their staff,"

said Tim McDonald, Chief Patient Safety and Risk Officer, RLDatix. "That is why it is crucial to have a system in place that prioritizes outreach and provides a solution to help address issues around confidentiality, stigma, and access. RLDatix Peer Support will help organizations ensure that no clinical or non-clinical member of their team falls through the cracks and that they feel supported in their time of need."

Coupled with RLDatix's consulting, services and training offerings, healthcare organizations now have another vital tool when it comes to combatting burnout. For more information on RLDatix Peer Support, visit www.rldatix.com.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations become safer by providing governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and workforce management technology that drives overall improvement and better outcomes. Our solutions help customers to proactively identify risk, enhance operational efficiency and compliance, and manage their people in the fairest and most effective way to meet care demand. With more than 6,000 customers in over 20 countries, RLDatix is making healthcare safer for patients and workforces around the world. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

