Vitrolife´s CEO to retire

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thomas Axelsson, CEO of Vitrolife AB (publ), informed the Board of Directors of his desire and intention to retire and be released from his position. Consequently, the process to find a new CEO to replace Thomas will immediately begin and will be led by Jon Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board. Thomas will remain as the CEO until the recruitment process is finalized.

"Since Thomas joined as the CEO in 2011, he has achieved a remarkable value creation and profitable growth. His outstanding leadership and engagement have been essential for colleagues, partners customers and shareholders. The Board and I want to thank Thomas for his contribution and aim to make the transition into a new leader for the Vitrolife Group as smooth as possible," says Jon Sigurdsson.

"Ever since I entered Vitrolife, I have felt the strong passion for the dedicated difference we are making for people, when we contribute to fulfilling their dream of having a baby. It has been a good journey together and while I will miss the dynamism of the business and all people involved, I have arrived at the conclusion that it is time for a new phase in life," says Thomas Axelsson.

Valencia, September 12, 2022

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, phone: +46 31 721 80 01

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone: +46 31 766 90 21

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6.30 pm CEST on September 12, 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic services. Based on science and advanced research capabilities, we develop services and products for personalized genetic information and medical device products. We are supporting our customers by improving their clinical practice and the outcome of the patient's fertility treatment. Currently, we are approximately 1,150 people worldwide, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Vitrolife Group's products and services are available in more than 110 countries, through our own presence in 30 countries and a network of distributors. We are a sustainable market leader and aims to be the preferred partner to the IVF-clinics by providing superior products and services with the vision to fulfil the dream of having a baby. The Vitrolife share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3629789/1625888.pdf Vitrolife´s CEO to retire

View original content:

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)