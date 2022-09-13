Blackview Super Brand Day Kicks off with 5G Rugged Phone Flagship Blackview BL8800 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Blackview, the world-leading rugged phone brand, announced the launch of the Blackview Super Brand Day promotion from September 14th to 15th on AliExpress. This campaign will cover the hot-sell products, including the Blackview BL8800 series, Blackview BV7100, and Blackview Tab 13.

Blackview BL8800 & Blackview BL8800 Pro: 5G Rugged Phone Flagship

In May this year, Blackview put the Blackview BL8800 series (BL8800 and BL8800 Pro) on the shelves. Featuring top-notch specifications, the series crushes the use limits that rugged phones can't withstand. Shortly after the premiere, both swept the 5G rugged phone market with great popularity.

Unmatched Toughness

The BL8800 series meets the industry-leading IP68 & IP69K waterproof rating and the MIL-STD-810H military standard. For those living an active lifestyle or working in environments full of unpredictable elements like the forest, ships, and construction sites, the BL8800 series is a no-brainer. Moreover, the Glove Mode makes it easier to operate whenever wearing gloves.

Night Vision/Thermal Imaging

Blackview BL8800 series goes the extra mile in photography. Blackview BL8800 features night vision to take pictures or videos in complete darkness, while the BL8800 Pro features a FLIR® Lepton® thermal camera to measure heat, day or night, providing unimaginable fun to explore the world and serving as a mighty troubleshooting tool for electrical inspection, plumbing issues, and more.

8380mAh Battery Demon

Blackview BL8800 series adopts an astonishing 8380mAh that can last a whole day on binge use, perfect for outdoor goers who travel a lot. 33W fast charge can fully refill the giant battery in just 1.5 hours, equal to a mealtime. More surprisingly, it supports a reverse charge function -- effectively the 8380mAh power bank -- to lend juice to another device.

Silky-Smooth Operation

Blackview BL8800 series runs the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM to enhance almost everything you do -- faster uploads, downloads, streaming, and gaming. And with brand-new Doke OS 3.0, based on Android 11 -- smarter, swifter, and more intuitive, everything is fast, smooth, and efficient.

Blackview BV7100: the 13000mAh Battery Beast

Blackview BV7100 is borns to be mighty by incorporating more than a year of efforts from Blackview's R&D team. Embracing a 13000mAh battery, superior ruggedness, and more powerful features such as up to 10GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85, and Doke OS 3.0 based on Android 12, Blackview BV7100 changes the rugged lifestyle for users.

Blackview Tab 13: Latest Tablet Flagship

Blackview Tab 13 is Blackview's first-ever 4G LTE tablet flagship with SIMO Internet to access the internet anytime, up to 10GB RAM, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified 10.1-inch FHD+ display, Doke OS P_3.0 based on Android 12, and PC Mode, which redraws boundaries of the Blackview tablet experience on convenience smoothness for work and play.

Price and Availability

From September 14th to 15th, the first 100 orders of the Blackview BL8800 series, Blackview BV7100, and Blackview Tab 13 will enjoy a coupon (only for the U.S.A). The final price of the BL8800 reaches $232.99, the BL8800 Pro at $297.98, the BV7100 at $159.99, and the Tab 13 at $134.99. When the coupons run out, the price will rise to $259.99 (BL8800), $324.98 (BL8800 Pro), $179.99 (BV7100), and $149.99 (Tab 13).

