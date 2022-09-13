BLUE LIZARD® AUSTRALIAN SUNSCREEN WINS PRESTIGIOUS 2022 ALLURE "BEST OF BEAUTY" AWARD

Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ Wins "Body" in the Highly Coveted Beauty Awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, renowned for its quality sun-protection that is safe for consumers and the environment, is proud to announce that its Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ is an Allure "Best of Beauty" Award recipient in the "Body" category.

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure "Best of Beauty" Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight, and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year the award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Allure and receive the coveted 'Best of Beauty' Award for the second year in a row," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Therapeutic Skincare's EVP & General Manager. "We strive to develop products that a multitude of consumers will love and repurchase time and time again, and are proud that one of our best-selling products, Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+, is being recognized this year."

Designed with dermatologists in mind, Blue Lizard's Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ zinc oxide and titanium dioxide mineral formula provides broad spectrum protection from 98% of the sun's burning rays. The formulation is carefully crafted to omit skin-irritating chemical UV filters such as oxybenzone and octinoxate. In addition to its award-winning Lotion, the Sensitive formula is also available in stick and spray forms.

About Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection that you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. Because we love the reef, Blue Lizard has completely omitted oxybenzone and octinoxate from its formulas. Featuring Smart Bottle™ and Smart Cap™ Technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, please visit www.BlueLizardSunscreen.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

