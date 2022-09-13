BRI Collaborates with PT Syngenta Indonesia through CENTRIGO™ Farming Ecosystem to Provide Financial Services for Farmers in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) collaborates with PT Syngenta Indonesia to provide financial services for farmers through the CENTRIGO™ Farming Ecosystem. The end-to-end ecosystem, aimed to support farmers' needs and increase productivity and profitability, will be launched in October 2022.

Left to right: Amam Sukrianto, Director of Small and Medium Business of BRI; Agus Noorsanto, Director of Institutional and Wholesale Business of BRI; Kazim Hasnain, President Director of PT Syngenta Indonesia; Ronnie Keh, Director of PT Syngenta Indonesia; and Rafaela Arancibia - NFE Omnichannel & Customer Experience Lead Asia Pacific of PT Syngenta Indonesia (PRNewswire)

The collaboration was formally announced at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Agus Noorsanto, Director of Institutional and Wholesale Business of BRI and Kazim Hasnain, President Director of PT Syngenta Indonesia on 13 September 2022. The collaboration involves various banking services provided by BRI for PT Syngenta Indonesia and all the stakeholders in its business ecosystem.

Agus Noorsanto said this collaboration will help improve the living standards of farmers and advance the agricultural sector in Indonesia. "All financial transaction management will be carried out efficiently through digital solutions, such as the Cash Management Platform - BRICaMS, Corporate Billing Management - BRICBM, Pasar Rakyat Indonesia - PARI, and others."

PT Syngenta Indonesia is committed to advancing agriculture in Indonesia and ensuring sufficiency as well as quality in a sustainable manner. Through cutting-edge technologies, worldwide experience, and partnerships across the value chain, PT Syngenta Indonesia believes it can help accelerate the growth of the agricultural sector in Indonesia.

"We are pleased with this collaboration and confident that BRI's wide range of digital banking services will unlock the potential of Indonesian farmers and support the growth of PT Syngenta Indonesia's business in Indonesia," said Kazim.

On the same occasion, Supari, Director of Micro Business of BRI, and Ronnie Keh, Director of PT Syngenta Indonesia, also signed a cooperation agreement on microcredits and digital solutions for farmers of the CENTRIGO™ Farming Ecosystem. In addition, A Letter of Intent (LOI) was also delivered to Amam Sukrianto, Director of Small and Medium Business of BRI, regarding business cooperations in the SME sector.

The goal of CENTRIGO™ Farming Ecosystem is in line with BRI's mission to become the champion of financial inclusion that embraces all levels of society. BRI's experience in disbursing loans from ultra-micro, micro, small and medium enterprises to the corporate segment, will greatly support Indonesia's agricultural ecosystem.

