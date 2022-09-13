HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Big Loud Mountain Music's Publisher Share of Songs from Florida Georgia Line's Catalog

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, has acquired Big Loud Mountain Music's publisher share of select songs from country music duo Florida Georgia Line's catalog.

Big Loud Mountain Music, an independent publishing, management, and production company located in Nashville is credited as a key player in helping to successfully launch Florida Georgia Line's career.

Big Loud Mountain Music currently has Chris Lane, Madison Kozak, Ernest Keith Smith, Sean Stemaly, Griffen Palmer, Tiera, John Byron, Jacob Durrett, Mark Holman, Mark Trussell, Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Jake Worthington, Grady Block, Lauren Watkins, and Ashley Cooke signed to their roster.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line, formed in 2010 by Florida-native Brian Kelley and Georgia-native Tyler Hubbard, has more than left its mark on the American Country music space. With hit songs like "Meant To Be," "You're Country," and "Simple," the GRAMMY-nominated pair has sold over 26 million tracks and 3.5 million albums. Creating emotional songs which perfectly combine modern and traditional country styles, Florida Georgia Line received RIAA's Diamond certification to celebrate 10 million sold copies of hit "Cruise" and additionally held the longest spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 50 straight weeks.

Among Florida Georgia Line's numerous ACM, AMA, Billboard, and CMT Music Award accolades and nominations include the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song, ACM Award for Duo of the Year, and Billboard Music Award for Top Country Artist, to name a few. Building upon their impressive repertoire, Kelley and Hubbard launched music label Round Here Records in 2019, home to country artists such as Canaan Smith and RaeLynn.

HarbourView Equity Partners has been extremely active since launching just nine months ago, acquiring nearly 40 catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently the company acquired the catalogs of Brad Paisley, Lady A, Hollywood Undead, Dre & Vidal, and Luis Fonsi.

Focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by an experienced team to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction.

Big Loud Mountain Music was represented by Derek Crownover, Megan Pekar and John Rolfe of Loeb & Loeb LLP.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

