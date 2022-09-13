NovaCHARGE Grows C-Suite, Hires High-Growth Strategist Jeffrey P. Hartman as CFO

New C-suite financial pro signals step-change growth ahead for NovaCHARGE.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) leader NovaCHARGE announced today that Jeffrey P. Hartman has joined its talent-stacked executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing over 25 years of experience leading successful high-growth businesses and managing large-scale growth rollups.

NovaCHARGE Logo (PRNewsfoto/NovaCHARGE) (PRNewswire)

Previously, Mr. Hartman has been CFO for public and private companies with revenues up to $1B, multiple global locations and upwards of 8,000 employees. Mr. Hartman has worked with numerous private equity groups and brings an extensive background in facilitating rapid market growth to NovaCHARGE's expanding C-level team. Some of Mr. Hartman's former CFO roles were with Signature Flight Support, Aircraft Service International Group, and Louis Berger Services Group.

Mr. Hartman holds an active CPA license in Florida with a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, as well as an MBA from Northeastern University.

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards, in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Level 2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

CONTACT:

NovaCHARGE

NovaChargePR@agencythe.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovaCHARGE