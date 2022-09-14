ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PRESENT AT SINGULAR RESEARCH'S 2022 AUTUMN EQUINOX WEBINAR ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, will present at Singular Research's 2022 Autumn Equinox Webinar on September 14, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET. The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please contact Singular Research Customer Service at research@singularresearch.com or call 818-222-6234 for further information.

(PRNewsfoto/Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations page in the investor relations section of the Company's website: https://www.adamsresources.com/investor-relations/.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk and recycling and repurposing of off-spec fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, L.L.C., GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Phoenix Oil, Inc., and Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Guyton or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(214) 442-0016

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.