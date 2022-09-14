Deltek Returns to The National Cyber Summit in Huntsville as Diamond Sponsor

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, will be joining over 2,500 cyber professionals in Huntsville, Alabama, later this month at the National Cyber Summit (NCS) to focus on education, collaboration and innovation in cyber security.

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

The National Cyber Summit is the nation's most innovative cyber security-technology event, offering educational, collaborative and workforce development opportunities for industry visionaries and rising leaders. NCS offers more value than similar cyber conferences with diverse focus-areas, premier speakers, and unmatched accessibility.

Navigating the GovCon Cybersecurity Compliance Landscape

During the conference, Deltek industry and product experts will be on hand to demo solutions and answer questions in the Deltek booth, #300 in the Exposition Hall. In addition, on Wednesday, September 21, Deltek's VP of Product for Cloud, Compliance, and Security, Chris Knight, will be hosting a discussion on how to navigate the GovCon cybersecurity compliance landscape.

"Cybercrime is on the rise and bad actors are moving faster than ever. As the industry is pushed to implement more security and compliance requirements like CMMC, NIST and FedRAMP, it's critical for firms to understand the potential impacts to their business and how to best prepare," said Knight.

Knight's session will help attendees understand how to prepare their business moving forward: why cybersecurity is becoming more important for government contractors, what the Federal Government is doing about the increased threats and how to translate the cybersecurity "alphabet soup" – CMMC, NIST 800 series and FedRAMP, for example.

"Deltek is excited to return to the National Cyber Summit this year," Knight added. "When we spend time with the local community and businesses in Huntsville, we walk away more informed. The importance of this event can't be underestimated by the GovCon community. Educating yourself and your firm and staying up to date on the latest tech are critical for a company's cyber strategy."

Learn more or register for the National Cyber Summit here or find out more about Deltek's GovCon solutions at Deltek.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltek