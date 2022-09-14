InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Portable Oxygen Tank Carrier (RSD-181)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help my wife to be able to use her portable oxygen tank easier," said an inventor from La Mirada, Calif., "so I invented the E-Z FLOW CARRIER."

The invention offers greater convenience for individuals on supplemental oxygen, making it easy to have a portable oxygen tank available wherever it is needed. The carrier is more stable and easier to maneuver than standard oxygen tank caddies as well as more comfortable to use by people of different heights. It's efficiency, practicality, and enhanced safety will makes life easier for anyone who uses portable oxygen tanks. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

