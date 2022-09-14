New Special Appearance Packages available on IS 350/IS 500 F SPORT models

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, the IS has provided a dynamic bond between driver and machine for guests across the world. With the launch of the all-new IS in 2021, Lexus expanded on that legacy by sharpening the driving performance fundamentals through the introduction of Lexus Driving Signature, a key pillar for the Lexus brand. Then, in 2022, the all-new IS 500 F SPORT Performance brought an undeniable presence to the lineup with its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 generating 472 hp and 395 lb.-ft. of torque.

WHAT’S NEW: 2023 Lexus IS 300/350/500 (PRNewswire)

The 2023 IS will build on that success by offering new standard features and additional luxury options.

IS 500 F SPORT and IS 500 F SPORT Premium

For 2023, the IS 500 will offer standard new 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels with a dark finish. Based on the success of the 2022 IS 500 Launch Edition, the 2023 IS 500 will also continue the exclusive 19-inch Matte Black BBS forged alloy wheels as an available option for both IS 500 F SPORT Performance models.

For those who want to take their IS 500 to the next level, an all-new 2023 Special Appearance Package will be offered on the IS 500 F SPORT Premium grade. This exclusive packaging includes head-turning Molten Pearl exterior paint with Black NuLuxe® interior and complemented by the distinct 19-inch Matte Black BBS forged alloy wheels. The 2023 Special Appearance Package also includes unique color-matched floor-trimmed mats and matching key gloves.

The 2023 IS 500 F SPORT Premium with the Special Appearance Package will be limited to 150 units and will go on sale this fall.

IS 300/IS 350 F SPORT

The 2023 IS 300 and IS 350 F SPORT models continue to offer powerful performance and exceptional craftmanship. For 2023, the IS 350 will be offered in a new F SPORT Design grade for both RWD and AWD configurations. All the carefully curated F SPORT exterior styling treatments including bumpers, grille, rear lip spoiler and badging can be found on the updated IS 350 F SPORT Design, including the 19-inch F SPORT alloy wheels.

In addition, IS 350 F SPORT will add a Handling Package for 2023, which offers Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Torsen Limited-Slip Rear Differential on RWD models and Drive Mode Select with Sport S/S+ and Custom Modes. The 19-inch Matte Black BBS forged alloy wheels can also be added to this package.

For 2023, the IS 350 F SPORT will offer an exclusive Special Appearance Package, which includes a unique exterior combination featuring Incognito paint accented by an Obsidian black hood and roof, complemented by black NuLuxe® interior. To complete this distinctive look, the package also offers 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels with a dark finish. A limited 480 units will be produced and will go on sale this fall.

The Lexus Driving Signature Lives at Shimoyama

The 2021 IS launched an era of vehicles developed at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama with a uniform Lexus Driving Signature. Since Lexus launched, the tactile feel, behavior and execution for each model has been driven by the vision and efforts of the Chief Engineer (CE).

Lexus Driving Signature is a key pillar of the Lexus Next Chapter and represents a fundamental shift in our product development process and culture. Through this process, the efforts of the CE are focused on elevating the vehicles to a new standard of performance and handling as developed by Lexus International President and Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato and Master Driver and Brand Holder Akio Toyoda. The ultimate goal is to deliver a new generation of Lexus vehicles that are designed with a shared brand identity that includes responsive and linear control; exceptional handling, grip and confidence; and refined ride quality and quietness. These elements are realized through rigorous testing and evaluation at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama.

Fast, Fun, Ferocious – Putting the "F" in F SPORT

The IS F SPORT lineup was restructured with this current generation, with F SPORT only offered on the IS 350 F SPORT that features a host of visual and performance cues that immediately set it apart, including a unique front bumper with functional aerodynamic enhancements, rear bumper, grille surround, rear lip spoiler, rocker molding and more. Furthermore, F SPORT models have unique F SPORT 19-inch wheels as well as F SPORT badges that adorn the sides of the vehicles.

The bold exterior styling of the IS aims for a provocative design, with muscular fenders that extend to enhance and accommodate the available 19-inch wheels. The wide and low form nods to the inherently high level of driving performance the IS possesses, but the sleek lines are also complemented with overtly aggressive sharpness carved into the side and shoulder character lines.

Slender headlamps are fitted on the IS that feature daytime running lights with a sharp L-shape signature that runs across the lateral axis just above the compact and lightweight lamp units. These headlamps help contribute to expressing a low center of gravity through low-positioned areas around the grille, and they are matched by lowered side character lines that carry all the way through to the rear of trunk. Available triple-beam LED headlights are also redesigned to complement the low-profile hood.

Rocker panels accent the side profile of the IS with a design that kicks up in the rear, featuring a sharp overall contour that carries into the muscular shoulders over the rear wheel wells. Gently sloped rear-quarter pillars, which help form a firm cabin silhouette that wraps around from the sides, contrast with the rear fenders to further enhance the aggressive look.

Moving toward the back of the IS, lines of the rear fenders blend into the extended, lowered rear deck to create a low stance that enhances the wider hips. The three-dimensional form of the rear deck design is created with a stamping technology called press-in mold construction. No question eyes will be drawn most immediately to the L-shaped blade-style lightbar that spans across the rear of the vehicle.

The 2023 IS Family will be offered in ten popular exterior colors, including Ultra White*, Eminent White Pearl*, Atomic Silver, Cloudburst Gray*, Iridium*, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Infrared**, Grecian Water and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0**.

*Available for an additional $500 charge

**Available for an additional $595 charge

Bask in Cabin Comfort

The IS interior features standard NuLuxe®-trimmed seating, with 10-way power driver and 8-way power adjustable front passenger seats, a dual-zone automatic climate control system with touch-sensitive controls, an available power moonroof and SmartAccess with push-button start/stop.

F SPORT models feature door trim with a graphic pattern of embossed intersecting lines, representing a new form of Lexus decorative expression and Takumi craftsmanship. Decorative ornamentation is finished in Black Metallic paint, Black Geometric Film or the exclusive Satin Chrome on IS 500 F SPORT Performance models, which is new for 2023. Standard NuLuxe interior trim color options include Black, Glazed Caramel and Rioja Red. For IS 350 F SPORT and IS 500 F SPORT models, the available interior colors include Black, Circuit Red and two-tone White/Black trim.

The IS features a standard 8-inch touchscreen for easy access to the controls. An expansive 10.3-inch touchscreen is available on vehicles equipped with navigation or the Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package. The multimedia system features Apple CarPlay® compatibility, Android Auto™ compatibility and Amazon Alexa integration.

The available Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System includes 17-speakers with an amplifier delivering an impressive 1,800 watts. The Mark Levinson system reduces interference, improves output (aided by the addition of two speakers) and improves overall sound quality with EQ tuning. Rear surround speakers are tweeter/mid-range combination Unity speakers. The audio amplifier has enhanced Quantum Logic Surround for playback of compressed sound sources and to provide a 7.1 surround sound listening experience.

Drivetrains and Powertrains

The 2023 IS is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive options, and there are four distinct powertrain options available depending upon the grade.

The rear-wheel drive IS 300 features a 2.0-liter, turbocharged and intercooled inline four-cylinder engine. The 2.0-liter engine features an adaptive transmission control that helps determine the most appropriate gear for each driving situation based on driver input to achieve linear response. Rated to deliver 241 horsepower, the stout four-cylinder also produces a solid 258 lb.-ft. of torque across a flat torque range from 1,650 rpm all the way up to 4,400 rpm. It's not only powerful; it's efficient, too, thanks to a sophisticated Variable Valve Timing intelligent – Wide (VVTi-W) system, which allows the engine to switch between the Otto and Atkinson combustion cycles to maximize efficiency. It comes equipped with an eight-speed Sport Direct Shift (SPDS) automatic transmission. It integrates an advanced G-force Artificial Intelligence (G-AI) system that monitors multiple performance parameters to determine the optimum gear selection.

For added traction in cold-weather climates, the IS 300 is also available with all-wheel drive. The IS 300 AWD is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 260 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The electronically controlled all-wheel drive system is designed to help enhance traction and grip by automatically varying front-to-rear torque distribution. On dry roads, it maintains a 30:70 front-to-rear torque split for maximum performance, but it's capable of sending as much as 50% of the power to the front wheels in certain conditions.

For buyers who crave additional power, there's the IS 350 in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The rear-wheel drive model uses the same eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission found in the IS 300 RWD, while the AWD version sends power through a six-speed automatic. If there's any question about the performance-minded nature of each vehicle, look no further than their 0-60 times, as the IS 350 RWD covers the ground in 5.6 seconds while the IS 350 AWD goes from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

For those passionate customers who want to push the envelope on driving performance and exhilaration, Lexus is proud to offer the IS 500 F SPORT Performance. As the halo model in the IS family, the IS 500 is the first model of the F SPORT Performance brand. Under the unique raised hood lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 generating 472 hp and 395-lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission channels that power to the rear wheels of this performance sedan and a throaty quad exhaust system with dual stacked tail pipes amplify the sound of this high-output engine.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

The 2023 IS comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety features to the vehicle. The Pre-Collision System (PCS), which includes Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection, features an enhancement to the lens camera and millimeter-wave radar elements to expand the response range. By enhancing the radar and camera capabilities, it is now possible for the system to help detect not only the vehicle ahead but also a preceding bicyclist in daytime and even a preceding pedestrian in daytime and low-light conditions. At intersections, the system has the capability under certain conditions to recognize an oncoming vehicle when performing a left-hand turn, or a pedestrian when performing left and right-hand turns, and is designed to activate typical PCS functions if needed. Additional PCS functions include Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), which is designed to assist steering within the vehicle's lane as cued by the driver.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) can be activated above 30 mph and is designed to perform vehicle-to-vehicle distance controls down to 0 mph and can resume from a stop. DRCC also includes a feature that allows for smooth overtaking of slower vehicles. If traveling behind a vehicle going slower than the preset speed, once the driver engages the turn signal, the system will provide an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes; and, after the driver changes lanes, the vehicle will continue acceleration until it reaches the original preset driving speed.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA) is designed to help notify the driver if it senses an inadvertent lane departure at speeds above 32 miles per hour via steering wheel vibrations or audible alert. It can also take slight corrective measures to help keep the driver within the visibly marked lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to provide slight steering force to help steer to the center of the lane to assist the driver with staying in the lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle. LTA alerts the driver with a visual warning and either an audible alert or steering wheel vibration. In the IS, the lane recognition performance, which makes LTA possible, has been improved with enhanced recognition of line and road edge, lateral G performance and enhanced control and stability after lane change.

Additional Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 features include Intelligent High Beams, which detects preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switches between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to acquire certain road sign information using a camera and navigation maps when data is available and displays them on the multi-information display (MID).

2023 IS Line Pricing

Model # Model Name 23MY Starting

MSRP* 9502 IS 300 $40,585 9506 IS 300 AWD $42,585 9504 IS 350 F SPORT Design $43,660 9510 IS 350 F SPORT $44,910 9508 IS 350 F SPORT Design AWD $45,660 9516 IS 350 F SPORT AWD $46,910 9554 IS 500 F SPORT $58,270 9556 IS 500 F SPORT Premium $62,770

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers

