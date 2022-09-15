Global Thought Leaders are heading the charge into a transformed world

In a fractured world, leadership is coming from the people brave enough to shape the future. TBD Media Group introduces these ambitious leaders to the global community

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is changing and businesses are behind the change.

Businesses can be a force for social and environmental good. Through TBD Media Group, Global Thought Leaders are sharing great ideas with the wider world. Businesses will be more successful if they connect with people in a more meaningful, more human way and build relationships based on trust and relevance. To do this, businesses must be transparent about who they are and what they stand for.

Global Thought Leaders, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group is showcasing the ideas of the world's most innovative business minds, examines their motivation and looks at the future they are creating.

TBD Media Group, which has a reputation for finding and telling the stories of the world's most influential businesses, is highlighting the ways in which Global Thought Leaders are driving change through technology and innovation.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"The real power in the world is not in the hands of politicians: it belongs to those who actually get things done and use the levers at their disposal to make a difference. In Global Thought Leaders we have built a campaign around highlighting these individuals. We find out what their vision is, how they will achieve it and what benefits we will see as a result."

The Global Thought Leaders documentary series will provide valuable insights into how today's businesses are taking action to shape the future of the planet.

Companies featured in this launch:

DeLaval

Proteon Pharmaceuticals

American Aquafarms

Zanaco Bank

Viewmind

Algalif Iceland

Ledidi

Sunpower Renewables

Ambu

More information on the Global Thought Leaders Campaign may be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

a.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897912/TBD_Media_Group.mp4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBD Media Group