GreenPoint Announces Sustainability-Driven Initiatives and Investment

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPoint Partners ("GreenPoint" or the "firm"), an alternatives firm investing at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability, today announced a number of initiatives that significantly enhance the firm's industry-leading commitment to sustainability and responsible investment practices. The firm today released its Responsible Investment Policy and announced the hiring of Beth Richtman as an Operating Partner focused on partnering with portfolio companies to implement and enhance sustainability initiatives. Additionally, GreenPoint announced an investment in a platform to assist decarbonization efforts in the real estate sector, Carbon Title, from its Technology Fund I.

"GreenPoint was founded on the principle that real assets, technology and sustainability goals would become increasingly integrated. There is a critical need – and tremendous opportunity – to invest in and ensure these industries transition to a more sustainable and decarbonized economy," said Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint Partners. "We are focused on partnering with the businesses and management teams accelerating that change, and these initiatives showcase our ambition."

Publishes Responsible Investment Policy and Announces Net Zero Commitments

GreenPoint's Responsible Investment Policy defines the firm's comprehensive approach and commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors throughout the investment lifecycle to have a positive, tangible impact on the environment and the companies it partners with.

Key highlights include:

Integration of ESG factors throughout the investment lifecycle. From sourcing and diligence to execution and asset management, GreenPoint utilizes a variety of ESG considerations throughout the investment process to prioritize opportunities where sustainability and ESG performance can be improved to enhance broader business performance.

Net Zero commitments. GreenPoint has committed to maintaining carbon neutrality of firm operations since inception and has become a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, an international group of asset managers committed to supporting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Leveraging its portfolio to drive positive change. In partnering with portfolio companies across all GreenPoint strategies and target asset classes, the firm seeks to work closely with management teams to identify sustainable solutions and tackle the toughest challenges industries face today.

"Our Responsible Investment Policy underscores the importance of ESG in everything that we do, and the tangible actions we are taking to have a long-term, sustainable impact," said Mr. Green. "Our Limited Partners hold more than $500 billion of real assets with a $125 billion development pipeline, which enables GreenPoint to not only achieve its climate-focused objectives, but to leverage these principles across our broader ecosystem."

The full Responsible Investment Policy is accessible on the GreenPoint website here.

Adds Real Assets Sustainability Executive Beth Richtman as Operating Partner

The firm today also announced the appointment of Beth Richtman as Operating Partner, effective immediately. A seasoned executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience within the sustainable investment space, Ms. Richtman will spearhead the integration of GreenPoint's Responsible Investment Policy and essential ESG considerations into all aspects of the firm's investment and operational decision-making processes.

Ms. Richtman joins GreenPoint from the California Public Employee's Retirement System (CalPERS), where she spent nearly a decade and most recently led a team providing centralized leadership and managing the integration of ESG factors into investment decision-making across CalPERS' portfolio as the pension fund's first-ever Managing Director of Sustainable Investments. She also served as a member of the Investment Committee. Prior to this role, she oversaw a portfolio of more than $7 billion in assets across domestic infrastructure, office properties and tech-advantaged real estate. Before joining CalPERS, Ms. Richtman also served as a key member of the business development team at Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA).

"Beth brings an unmatched track record in the sustainable and ESG investment space and we are excited to welcome her to the GreenPoint team as an Operating Partner," added Mr. Green. "Beth will play an integral role in the implementation of our responsible investment policy and operational initiatives across our portfolio, and I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to grow our platform and the impact we have."

Ms. Richtman added, "I am thrilled to join such an experienced and forward-thinking team to support the transformative companies driving actionable change across the real assets space. There is so much opportunity for improvement within the industry, and I share Chris and the entire team's dedication to sustainability and look forward to leveraging my expertise and network to advance these efforts."

Partners with Carbon Title to Support Growth of Innovative, Blockchain-Enabled Platform

GreenPoint also today announced its seed-stage investment in Carbon Title, the first platform dedicated to measuring and managing the embodied carbon of existing and planned construction, as well as sourcing end-to-end the necessary carbon offsets to achieve carbon neutrality.

"Carbon Title is creating an essential opportunity for developers and asset managers alike to commit to, track and execute on sustainability-focused initiatives. The firm's proprietary platform will enhance transparency and create a more liquid and efficient carbon offset credit market within the real estate industry." said Eric Boothe, Operating Partner at GreenPoint. "At GreenPoint, we view this as a unique opportunity to work within our dedicated ecosystem of partners, investors and relationships to leverage Carbon Title as a change agent and provider of sustainability solutions."

Carbon Title's tools aim to enable property owners and developers to plan and reach net zero goals throughout the course of property development and management by utilizing lower-carbon building materials and offset the remaining emissions through the purchase of high-quality carbon removals. The product's immutable, blockchain-enabled registry will provide transparent and verifiable records of a building's emissions data and also enable the purchasers of carbon credits to track the provenance and usage of credits purchased on the platform.

Read the full press release issued by Carbon Title earlier today announcing the investment and launch of the platform.

About GreenPoint

GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Chris Green and headquartered in New York, the firm is deploying complementary strategies across technology investing and private equity to integrate the disparate worlds of real assets and technology. Green has 20 years of real assets experience, including 16 years at Macquarie Capital where he was the global head of real estate. The firm's activities are supported by a team of investors and operating partners who bring decades of experience in technology, real estate investing and operations at top firms. GreenPoint's investors include strategic real asset operators, pension funds, family offices and industry senior executives who collectively own/manage over $500 billion in global real assets with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. By combining tech venture capital investing real estate private equity, and sustainability solutions, GreenPoint can deliver unique and transformative insights into a rapidly changing industry. Visit us at www.greenpointpartners.com

