Nala Robotics and Saudi Excellence Co. to Establish First AI-Based Robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D Center in Saudi Arabia

Nala Robotics and Saudi Excellence Co. to Establish First AI-Based Robotic Cloud Kitchen and R&D Center in Saudi Arabia

NAPERVILLE, Ill. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nala Robotics, a U.S.-based AI robotics company disrupting the culinary industry with its restaurant-as-a-service platform, and the Saudi Excellence Company, a Riyadh-based tech company, today announced a strategic agreement to develop, market and deliver autonomous food services to Saudi Arabia, one of the most promising and prolific digitally connected markets in the Middle East.

Nala Robotics Inks Strategic Food-tech Deal with Saudi Excellence Co. Ajay Sunkara (left), CEO and founder of Nala Robotics, and Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi (right), CEO of the Saudi Excellence Co., pictured together during the Global AI Summit this week in #Riyadh, where both companies announced a strategic agreement develop, market and deliver autonomous food services to Saudi Arabia. (PRNewswire)

According to a memorandum of understanding signed during the Global AI Summit 2022 this week in Riyadh, both companies will work together to bring advanced and affordable AI robotic solutions to restaurants and food service providers in Saudi Arabia, including establishing the country's first fully autonomous eatery that will serve a wide variety of Saudi and Middle Eastern dishes.

"We are delighted to be working with the Saudi Excellence Company, a pioneer in bringing emerging technologies to Saudi Arabia," said Balaji Koneru, general manager, Asia Pacific, Nala Robotics. "Saudi Arabia is an important international trade route connecting Asia, Europe and Africa continents. Our collaboration will help Nala Robotics maximize the strategic geographic position and grow our business across the Middle East and North Africa region."

The partnership's immediate and longer-term objectives include:

Establishing a R&D center for artificial intelligence and machine learning robotics

Setting-up Saudi Arabia's first AI-based robotic cloud kitchen that will prepare and cook Shawarma, Doner, Tamiya and other Middle Eastern cuisine

Creating a training center for AI robotics engineers and technicians

Building a regional center for sales, marketing and fulfillment across the Middle East and North Africa

"The focus of our collaboration is to bring the latest AI robotics technology to the food service sector throughout Saudi Arabia and beyond," said Omar Mian, chief innovation advisor, Saudi Excellence Company. "By leveraging both of our company's strengths in technology innovation, we will be able to further revolutionize the country' culinary industry while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurial endeavors and enhanced job fulfillment and growth."

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics is an AI technology company disrupting the culinary industry. Its innovations include the world's first fully automated multi-cuisine chef, a customizable robot that uses machine learning to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. The company's line of autonomous robotic solutions are ideal of multiple cuisines including American, Chinese, Indian and Thai. Based in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nala Robotics has offices in California, India and Ukraine. For more information, visit https://nalarobotics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @nalarobotics.

About the Saudi Excellence Company

Saudi Excellence Company, based in Riyadh, is a technology, artificial intelligence, and fintech company that represents many of the world's leading high-tech companies in Saudi Arabia, The unit is a subsidiary of Al-Ramez International Group, a diversified corporation with operations in financial investments, trading, contracting, design consulting, advertising and publicity. For more information, visit https://www.alramez.net.

PRESS CONTACTS

For Nala Robotics:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

For Saudi Excellence Company:

Omar Mian

Al-Ramez International Group

mian@alramez.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nala Robotics