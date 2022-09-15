New Education-Focused Flooring Collection From Tarkett Designed For Discovery

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A worldwide leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, Tarkett North America is introducing Discovery, a new collection designed to aid architects, designers and facility managers in creating inspiring education spaces for every learner. Discovery includes two soft-surface options and a coordinating LVT, all of which were designed around the unique needs of students and educators.

"Good education flooring design supports each person who comes through the door, in every square inch of the building."

"Good education flooring design supports each person who comes through the door, in every square inch of the building," said Jonathan Stanley, vice president, education & government strategies, Tarkett North America. "We developed Discovery with those needs in mind. Our designers explored the neurodivergent spectrum and what it means to educate the whole child. The result is a collection that combines serene neutrals and vibrant colorways to encourage curiosity, imagination, and perspective in all types of learners."

One in 7 people worldwide is estimated to have a neurodiverse condition such as ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia and Tourette's syndrome. For the development of Discovery, Tarkett explored how interior environments impact thinking, behavior, engagement, social awareness, and interactive experiences. With intention grounded in research, the company's designers created flooring that both soothes and engages the senses so that every person, whether neurotypical or neurodiverse, experiences a learning environment that helps them flourish.

The collection's two soft-surface options are Visual Path and Mentor. With high-definition shapes and lively patterns, Visual Path awakens the senses with a fun, dynamic aesthetic. This soft surface is intentionally designed to conjure organization and connectivity with its use of color and geometry. Conversely, Mentor infuses any educational space with a soothing effect. Softened painterly lines, a diffused pattern, and eye-pleasing geometry invite learners to find calm and clarity.

Both Visual Path and Mentor are available in Powerbond and three modular tile sizes, in a palette of 12 colorways that support education spaces. Each colorway serves as a reminder of the intent behind the collection, with names like Be Kind and Be You. Visual Path and Mentor are produced with Tarkett's premium Dynex SD® fiber, which offers extreme durability and permanent stain resistance.

Joining the collection in October, Method LVT is designed to coordinate perfectly with Visual Path and Mentor, with striking geometrics that bring playful energy to any educational space. Method LVT is protected by Tarkett's proprietary Techtonic™ technology, adding best-in-class scratch resistance and reduced life cycle costing. The design is available in eight standard colors and can easily be recolored to match other Tarkett flooring with the company's digital printing technology.

In addition to its contribution to engaging design, the collection includes several proprietary technologies that contribute to a healthier indoor environment and a healthier planet.

Visual Path and Mentor are offered on Tarkett's ethos ® Modular with Omnicoat Technology ® carpet backing. ethos is non-PVC, made with PVB film from recycled windshields and safety glass, and contains 48-64% overall recycled content.

ethos is Cradle to Cradle Certified ® Silver, and Tarkett has analyzed and optimized 100% of ethos materials for human and environmental health. ethos products are manufactured in Dalton, Georgia , in a facility that operates on 100% renewable electricity and a 98% water reduction since 1993.

Powerbond's closed-cell cushion provides a wall-to-wall moisture barrier, more comfort underfoot, and absorbs 22% of airborne sound to support overall wellness and performance.

All soft-surface flooring produced by Tarkett North America are free of all six classes of harmful chemicals and PFAS. Eco-Ensure™ soil protection technology has a Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificate at the Platinum level, solidifying Tarkett's commitment to using materials that are safe for both human and environmental health.

Tarkett North America was the first flooring manufacturer to remove ortho-phthalates from all products containing vinyl, including Powerbond and luxury vinyl tile.

For more information, visit contract.tarkett.com/discovery.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

Visit www.tarkett.com (North America) or www.tarkett-group.com (Global)

Proof in every step

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett has taken the next step in advancing sustainability standards in the industry by announcing a new carbon strategy that will change how the company makes its floors, reducing impact rather than offsetting it. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep

