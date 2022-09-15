NEWBEAUTY SECURES MULTIPLE FOLIO: EDDIE AWARD WINS

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is proud to announce it has won two FOLIO: Eddie Awards for the categories of Best Magazine Section > Consumer, and for the second year in a row, Supplemental, Annual or One Shot > Consumer. The annual program—coined as "the Oscars of magazines"—is the most inclusive in the publishing community, judged by an independent panel of media executives.

NewBeauty is incredibly honored to once again be recognized by the prestigious FOLIO awards.

The first winning editorial feature was the NewBeauty Spring 2022 issue's The A-List section, showcasing a six-page story with cover star Jenna Dewan, alongside in-depth pieces with Debi Mazar, Valerie Bertinelli, Morena Baccarin, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Chris Appleton, Winnie Harlow and Shrankhla Holecek. The cover of the Spring 2022 issue, featuring Jenna Dewan, was also nominated for a FOLIO: Ozzie Award, for which it won an honorable mention.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the prestigious FOLIO awards for our celebrity coverage. The combination of our exclusive photography, alongside our in-depth reporting, makes for a well-rounded and diverse collection of celebrities in every issue. We honor the stories of each individual, their glam squads, and professional and personal passion projects alike. We provide a safe platform for the sharing of stories and successes that is unrivaled in the industry," says chief brand and content officer Steffanie Attenberg.

The second award winner, Beauty, Redefined, is a special 32-page chapter from the Summer 2021 issue devoted to an expansive and inclusive definition of beauty. Joined by partners that are committed to delivering the most diverse and wide-reaching beauty experience, including BTL Aesthetics, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, and Cutera, INC., Beauty, Redefined explored a wide range of topics, ranging from skin health to the importance of representation.

"At NewBeauty, we believe that beauty and aesthetics should be inclusive, expansive and for everyone—no exceptions. We are very proud of the Beauty, Redefined initiative and honored to be recognized by the FOLIO awards," says chief operating officer Mike Glaicar.

The FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Award Winners were announced September 13, 2022 at the City Winery New York City at Pier 57.

NewBeauty's Fall 2022 Issue is on newsstands nationwide October 4, 2022. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

