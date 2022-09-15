SS&C Collaborates with Trumid to Expand Access to Corporate Bond Liquidity

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a new collaboration with Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform. Under the agreement, SS&C clients managing U.S. and emerging market corporate bonds can access Trumid through Eze OMS.

Eze OMS clients can now source liquidity from Trumid's growing network of more than 650 buy- and sell-side institutions, gaining access to flexible trading protocols and integrated market data and analytics tools, each designed to help unlock valuable network liquidity and pricing. More than 200 Eze OMS users manage bonds either exclusively or as part of a wider portfolio. Hedge funds and traditional asset managers manage bond investments on Eze OMS.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Trumid," said Adam De Rose, Director, Product Management, SS&C Eze. "Our fixed income clients are always looking for better ways of sourcing liquidity. Electronic trading in corporate bonds is seeing a lot of innovation, with new and existing protocols. We are committed to expanding our network of trading and connectivity partners and see Trumid, with its impressive growth in market share, as an important venue for our clients."

The collaboration expands SS&C Eze's existing suite of connected fixed income trading platforms to six, with three more in the pipeline.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Eze OMS," said Bryan Harkins, Chief Revenue Officer, Trumid. "We are dedicated to building an engaged and connected client network that thrives off liquidity and user participation. Integrations help advance this mission by broadening our reach and seamlessly bringing together diverse and actionable credit liquidity in one venue."

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network. The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy-to-use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

