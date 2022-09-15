Thought Industries Named Top 20 Specialist Learning System by Talented Learning

The award marks the fifth year in a row Thought Industries has been honored by Talented Learning for its complete, enterprise-level solution.

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading global enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced that it has been named a Top 20 Specialist Learning System for 2022 by Talented Learning.

For the first time ever, Talented Learning has split its hotly anticipated Top 40 Learning Systems list into two: 20 top "all-purpose" systems, and 20 top "specialist" systems, specifically regarding extended enterprise learning. Specialists, according to Talented Learning, focus on supporting specific use cases, industries, or locations exceptionally well, through innovation, differentiating features, and integrations.

Thought Industries is the leader in external-facing, enterprise learning, and has been described by Talented Learning as "the best organization in the world in terms of managing the B2B2B model." In particular, one of the tools highlighted in this year's analysis is Panorama, which allows learning organizations to manage, syndicate, and distribute content easily across large audiences.

"We're incredibly grateful to be named among the top specialist learning systems in 2022," said Barry Kelly, CEO and Cofounder of Thought Industries. "Thought Industries has always been laser-focused on external-facing customer, partner, and professional training. And we wake up every single day thinking about how we can help our customers create exceptional learning experiences that will engage and delight customers, and drive growth and scale in their businesses."

According to John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, "It was easy to award Thought Industries a spot on the Top 20 Specialist Learning System Award list. Their complete, enterprise-grade learning system is built specifically to make the most-complex, large-scale and advanced customer education, content as a business and channel partner education initiatives grow easily and profitably."

Thought Industries appearances in the Talented Learning Top 40 list date back to 2017, recognizing many years of strong performance in the highly competitive learning platform space.

Find the full list of winners on the Talented Learning website, or watch the video announcing Thought Industries as one of the 2022 Top 40 Learning Systems.

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning, LLC is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs.

Founded early in 2014 by e-learning industry veterans John Leh and Joelle Girton, they are on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value – primarily for the extended enterprise.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with our industry-leading learning technology. We were founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers.

