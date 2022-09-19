Illumina to Host Upcoming Investor Day

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) will host its 2022 Investor Day on Monday, October 3rd starting at 8:00am Pacific Time in San Diego, CA. The event will feature presentations by members of Illumina's executive team and conclude with a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

Sarah Shew

+1.858.336.3157

sshew@illumina.com

