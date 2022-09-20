The Bellwether District will now host tonight's Community Meeting virtually

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our team at The Bellwether District was looking forward to hosting our first in-person community meeting this evening. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the safety of our speakers and guests, tonight's meeting will now be held virtually. The meeting has been rescheduled for 7 pm to allow anyone who may still arrive at Audenried Charter High School time to return home and attend. We remain committed to continued community outreach, transparency, and being good corporate citizens. We look forward to seeing many of you virtually this evening.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Redevelopment Partners) (PRNewswire)

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):

HRP is a vertically integrated real estate investment and redevelopment company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach to development that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. HRP's redevelopment expertise ranges from modern logistics and distribution facilities to urban, mixed-use projects, and life science ecosystems. HRP strives to transform not only properties, but also the communities surrounding them through a comprehensive approach to community engagement, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

HRP is an operating company within Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). To learn more about HRP, visit hilcoredev.com. For more information about The Bellwether District, please visit thebellwetherdistrict.com or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners