Global Healthcare Marketer Shares Secrets to Successful Point-of-Care Messaging in New Book 'The Next Marketing'

Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, dives into messaging strategies for pharmaceutical companies to optimize communication initiatives to healthcare professionals (HCPs)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-turned CEO and medical marketing professional, Harshit Jain MD, is disrupting the current point-of-care (POC) messaging environment with his perspective on digital efforts for cultivating meaningful communications with Healthcare professionals (HCPs) in his new book, The Next Marketing. In an evolving healthcare marketing landscape, Jain's goal is to prepare marketers and point-of-care platforms for the next way to effectively reach and engage clinicians on online platforms.

"Due to the lack of standardized data points and metrics within the healthcare marketing category, I felt compelled to explore what everyone within the industry believes to be important," he said. "My goal is to unveil some facts about the POC messaging by educating marketers specifically on the healthcare marketing landscape and the points they should consider, including embracing data-driven results to customize messages to HCP's specialty as well as identifying and understanding the online behavior patterns of providers to better interact with them. This book is my effort to challenge how marketers view point-of-care and bring standardization to the industry."

As messaging practices evolve in the life sciences industry, marketers and platforms are transforming communications during a provider's online journey, but not always at the opportune moments. The insights shared by Jain equip organizations with strategies to efficiently develop and facilitate digital messages to clinicians within POC channels.

In the book, Jain shares how marketers and platforms can better use an all-inclusive approach in POC messaging to support providers in achieving better health outcomes for their patients.

The launch of the book coincides with the 3rd anniversary of Doceree's Founding Day, celebrated a day prior on 19th September. "It is special to have got the book released around the same time when we started our journey two years ago. Apart from my personal experience around the POC ecosystem, the book also captures a variety of learnings we have gathered from the campaigns run on our programmatic platform. It is nothing less than a milestone for us to come up with detailed insights that can transform the POC landscape and help marketers understand the clinical workflow of HCPs better, enabling them to target the clinicians at opportune moments," said Harshit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Harshit Jain is a leading storyteller and creative-data integrator in healthcare. He is an accomplished speaker and globally awarded healthcare marketing influencer who has been bestowed with the greatest industry awards for his pathbreaking work in addressing some of the biggest health challenges.

In 2019, Jain founded Doceree. As CEO, his vision and goal are to address the acute problem of rising healthcare costs by bringing efficiency to communications with healthcare professionals. For his work at Doceree, he was named Elite Disruptor 2020 by PM360 and was one of the 40 Under 40 honorees for Medical Marketing and Media's 2021 class.

Jain's other accolades include the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Good, India's first Black Pencil at D&AD Awards, One Show's first ever Best of Discipline Award in Health, Wellness & Pharma category, 40 under 40 APAC marketing-communications achievers, 2017 Most Influential Global Marketing Leaders of the Year by the World Marketing Congress and more.

About Doceree

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

