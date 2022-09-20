Opsera Announces Free Trial of Salesforce Release Management Platform to Help Developers and Architects Increase the Velocity, Quality and Security of Salesforce Releases

Opsera sponsors Dreamforce 2022 where it will showcase its Salesforce DevOps capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced a free trial of its no-code Salesforce Release Management platform for fast and secure Salesforce releases. Opsera enables up to 80% faster Salesforce releases with a 25% boost in developer productivity and a 50% decrease in manual release tasks.

Opsera's Salesforce Release Management Platform (PRNewswire)

Explore the Opsera Salesforce Release Management Platform here: go.opsera.io/salesforcedevopsplatform

And, sign up for Opsera's Salesforce Release Management free trial: go.opsera.io/salesforcefreetrial

Opsera will exhibit at Dreamforce 2022 (https://www.opsera.io/dreamforce-2022) in San Francisco from September 20-22, 2022, where attendees will have an opportunity to get hands-on with Opsera's Salesforce Release Management offering at booth #213.

"Salesforce Release Management technologies and practices are on the rise, but many teams are still learning how to maximize their approach for better, faster release cycles," said Kumar Chivukula, CTO and co-founder of Opsera. "With our Salesforce Release Management free trial, Salesforce developers, architects and admins are enabled to improve agility and productivity significantly, go to market faster and improve their overall security and quality posture."

Opsera for Salesforce Release Management

Opsera dramatically improves Salesforce release management and scale for business apps - saving hundreds of hours of developer time. With Opsera, organizations gain automated quality, security and accelerated delivery for Salesforce releases – no coding required. Opsera for Salesforce Release Management is fully customizable to fit an organization's existing tool set and cuts down on manual work while adding end-to-end visibility across the development lifecycle. The simple, no-code platform makes it easy to merge branches, synchronize dev environments and rollback in a single click. With Opsera, organizations can easily achieve faster Salesforce releases with improved security, quality and velocity.

Opsera's free trial of its Salesforce DevOps platform includes the following functionality:

Rapid, hands-on experience with Opsera Salesforce release management

Ability to configure source code management (SCM) and Salesforce credentials in HashiCorp Vault in one click

Move Salesforce metadata changes from one org to another with built-in security and quality

Get end-to-end visibility by stage and developer

"To drive best-in-class enterprise DevOps, our team deployed Opsera SaaS DevOps, a Unified Orchestration Platform that enables our team to build and automate CI/CD pipelines across Salesforce, Boomi, and other SaaS-based enterprise applications," said Shripad Hebbar, Director of IT DevOps and Automation at Infoblox. "Opsera also delivers out-of-the-box unified logs, metrics and dashboards that seamlessly integrate with our existing DevOps toolset. Releases are now more predictable with improved quality and productivity."

Opsera at Dreamforce

Dreamforce is an annual event that brings together the global Salesforce community for learning, fun, connection, and giving back. At Dreamforce, Trailblazers from all over the world gather to share their stories of success and learn from each other.

In addition to exhibiting, join Opsera for the following activities:

True Salesforce & DevOps Automation – Greatest Hits

Demo Jam

Fly up to the top of the Mark!

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software lifecycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

