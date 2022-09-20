WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER LAYERS ON FULL FALL FLAVOR BY INTRODUCING ALL-NEW SPICED APPLE AND ANNOUNCING CRANBERRY COMEBACK

Stock up for sweater weather with these deliciously crisp fall flavors, available for a limited time only at retailers nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Sparkling Water, known for its authentic fruit flavors and lively carbonation, today announced the launch of its all-new Spiced Apple sparkling water and the anticipated return of its Cranberry, both as limited-time-only (LTO) offerings this fall. They are perfect for savoring straight out of a chilled can while cheering on your favorite team or creating fall-inspired mocktails and cocktails.

Waterloo's all-new Spiced Apple flavor offers a nostalgic and unique fall experience, with a blend of crisp apple, aromatic spices, and sweet cider notes that transports you to an evening gathered around the firepit.

"When developing our newest flavor, Spiced Apple, we took inspiration from flashbacks of our favorite fall experiences – tailgating, campfires with friends, and enjoying homemade apple cider with the family on a breezy fall evening. We wanted this flavor to ignite the best memories of the season for our fans," said Adam Price, SVP of Operations and Flavor Development Lead at Waterloo. "After 50 versions over nine months of development, we found the perfect balance of warm baked and fresh crisp apple flavors with cinnamon and spice notes, landing on an apple pie filling finish with hints of vanilla sweetness. That's when we knew we nailed it."

In addition to Spiced Apple, Waterloo Cranberry is returning to celebrate the season again. Its many fans will remember that Cranberry is a crisp, vibrant, and complex flavor that artfully blends the familiar tartness with juicy and tannin notes – all the best of cranberry.

"Spiced Apple is a knockout flavor! Our development team did it again, in our ongoing obsession to craft unique, authentic, and full-out flavors that taste like they are supposed to," says Jason Shiver, Waterloo Sparkling Water CEO. "We think our fans – and our retailer partners -- will love our Spiced Apple. It is a differentiated addition to the season's assortment, alongside Cranberry, which is making a return appearance after a successful debut last fall."

Like all Waterloo flavors, both Spiced Apple and Cranberry are free of calories, sugar, and sweeteners. All flavors are made with Non-GMO Project Verified natural flavors and purified carbonated water, bringing forward uniquely authentic taste and aroma for an overall clean, crisp, and refreshing experience that supports healthy, active lifestyles.

For those looking for more ways to enjoy these fall LTO offerings, Waterloo has also developed new recipes, including the Spiced Cran-Apple Punch. As a brand first, it combines two Waterloo flavors, Spiced Apple and Cranberry, into one quintessential fall mocktail, perfect for tailgating or afternoon brunch. Waterloo Spiced Apple and Cranberry sparkling waters are available beginning this month at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Central Market, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, Cub Foods and Fresh Thyme and select divisions of Costco, with additional distribution continuing to roll out in the coming weeks. For more information and to find a retailer near you, please visit drinkwaterloo.com.

ABOUT WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

Founded in 2017 and independently owned, Waterloo Sparkling Water offers fruit-inspired flavors and aromas with a lively amount of carbonation for a uniquely authentic and refreshing anytime drink. Waterloo has been challenging expectations from the start, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and independent thinking that Austin is known for. We at Waterloo aim for moments of 'full-flavor wow' – with sparkling waters that are a refreshing change from the usual. Made with Non-GMO Project Verified flavors and Whole30 Approved, Waterloo is free of calories, sugar, artificial sweeteners, and sodium. For the benefit of fans and the environment, Waterloo has only ever been produced in aluminum cans made with BPA-free liners. Waterloo Sparkling Water is sold at retailers nationwide. For the latest news, join the 'Loo community at drinkwaterloo.com or follow @waterloosparkling on Instagram and Facebook.

