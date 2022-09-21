Button and BILDIT to host dynamic conversation around unlocking your mobile growth potential within the affiliate channel

The two mobile commerce authorities will discuss their perspectives around the importance of mobile app strategy within the affiliate channel on Thursday, September 22nd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Button , the leading enterprise-grade mobile commerce platform trusted by the world's largest brands, and BILDIT , a foremost mobile app ecommerce consultancy, today announced that they will host a fireside chat, entitled " Unlocking your mobile growth potential within the affiliate channel ," to take place on Thursday, September 22nd at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

The webinar event will feature Matt Hudson, Founder of BILDIT and Architect of the Belk app, along with Michael Jaconi, CEO & Co-Founder at Button. This candid conversation will focus on helping marketers understand the importance of mobile app strategy within affiliate programs — and how to navigate common challenges — to help unlock true conversion and revenue potential.

Over the last eight years, the world's leading brands have utilized Button's technology to address broken app tracking, optimize user experiences, and boost incremental revenue in mobile while enabling app acquisition and installs from affiliate partnerships. In fact, from January to May 2022 alone, Button drove over $1 billion in mobile commerce revenue for its hundreds of partners represented across retail, travel/hospitality, food delivery, rideshare, grocery, and entertainment verticals.

"It's been thrilling to partner with mobile commerce innovators, like Button, as BILDIT helps some of the most beloved retail and FinTech brands create optimized mobile app experiences for their audience that form more meaningful connections, offer true measurement of what is driving value, and earn millions of dollars in incremental revenue," said Matt Hudson, Founder of BILDIT. "I look forward to highlighting some of the most impactful mobile strategies brands can implement today within their existing affiliate program, alongside Button CEO and Co-Founder Michael Jaconi, to help more marketers achieve their growth and revenue goals."

In this 45-minute webinar, attendees will get realistic recommendations on how to fix mobile app tracking to support affiliate programs based on conversations and technology partnerships with hundreds of brands. Additionally, registrants will hear first-hand how a national retailer navigated common mobile tracking challenges with Button to optimize their app for affiliate and unlock tremendous value. The audience will also learn tips and trends to capitalize on, as well as common pitfalls to avoid, when evolving affiliate strategies based on real world examples. Lastly, there will be an opportunity to ask burning questions to help inform mobile marketing programs.

About Button

Button is the leading mobile commerce technology company trusted by the world's largest brands. Button's proprietary mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology supercharges mobile commerce and link performance — underpinning the company's two core solutions: Tap and PostTap.

Tap provides card linking and online offers for fintechs seeking to build a rewards and engagement strategy. PostTap optimizes mobile traffic for the world's largest marketers through customized landing pages, deep linking, SMS marketing, and on-site optimization solutions that power hundreds of millions in incremental revenue each year.

Button has driven over $5 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work each year since the company's founding in 2014, and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One. To learn more about the company, visit: www.usebutton.com .

About BILDIT

BILDIT is changing the playing field for e-retailers building native mobile apps by solving the cost, speed and security challenges that have plagued this industry. BILDIT creates native apps that give customers a premium shopping experience and retailers the flexibility to grow quickly. BILDIT's suite of fully-customizable features create immersive and personalized native mobile ecommerce app experiences that can increase conversions by 25%. Leading e-commerce retail brands are already taking advantage of BILDIT, including Forever 21 and Belk, among others, as well as partners, Astound Commerce and Radius Networks. Visit http://www.bildit.co .

