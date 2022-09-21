BYJU'S PARTNERS WITH META IMMERSIVE LEARNING TO EDUCATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF CREATORS WITH INTRODUCTION OF INTERACTIVE SPARK AR COURSES

Meta Spark Augmented Reality courses will enable BYJU'S students to create fun, interactive filters for Facebook and Instagram and earn professional certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S , the world's largest education technology company, today announced a partnership with Meta Immersive Learning that will integrate Spark AR Curriculum into BYJU'S live, personalized coding curriculum. The Spark AR courses will teach BYJU'S students ages 13 and up to use their coding skills to create customized augmented reality (AR) effects, such as face filters, that can be uploaded for use on apps like Facebook and Instagram.

Through Meta Immersive Learning, Meta is investing $150 million to empower the next generation of creators and this partnership aims to develop skills in augmented reality. In addition to gaining insight into augmented reality and coding, students who complete the curriculum will be eligible to earn two certifications that have career applications for those who want to be AR creators.

"BYJU'S and Meta have a shared commitment to creating opportunities that teach and inspire students to bring their imagination to life," said BYJU'S Co-Founder Divya Gokulnath. "This partnership with Meta is another example of BYJU'S dedication to evolve our courses, with the goal of teaching the next generation of creators real-world skills that are learned in a fun, personalized setting."

As an addition to BYJU'S existing coding curriculum, four Spark AR courses will be introduced to take students through the fundamentals of augmented reality. Each course consists of eight lessons that explore AR design and creation, showing students how to use the Spark AR Studio to detect face structure and layer effects, animations, and work with 3D objects in an AR world. In the final capstone courses, students will learn to create a filter that allows them to change their hair color virtually.

Designed to match each student's skill set and starting knowledge of augmented reality, the four professional Spark AR courses are divided into two levels for both 1-on-1 and 1-to-4 learning programs:

Basic: For creators who are just starting out with AR, the basic course begins by teaching students to create simple face filters and proceeds to introduce more advanced applications like face effects, and adding interactivity and animation to applications. The live instructors and personalized setting will guide students' mastery of these skills before moving on to the advanced course.

Advanced: The advanced course teaches cutting-edge concepts and tooling techniques to the most skilled creators through an additional 8+ hours of content and hands-on projects. Students create more complex AR effects such as motion-controlled games and adding 3D objects to real-time surroundings. After completing both the basic and advanced levels in the professional course, students can earn the Meta certification badge by passing an exam.

After taking the courses, BYJU'S students will have the opportunity to take the official exam administered by Pearson Education, with hundreds receiving a free exam voucher to cover the cost, and earn a Meta Certified Spark Creator badge. Both certifications have real-world applications for creators seeking advanced education or creative careers, and can be leveraged on resumes or social channels to showcase one's knowledge of AR. Creators that earn the Spark AR certification will get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search tool that connects Meta certified professionals with top employers such as BBDO, Havas Media, GroupM, Reprise, Thrive Digital, and of course, Meta.

BYJU'S Spark AR courses are available now and prices start at $289. The courses are available to students in the United States. For more information about BYJU'S courses and partnership with Meta, please visit BYJU'S website .

BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU'S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU'S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU'S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global .

