CereTax joins the AT&T Partner Exchange ecosystem as a sales tax automation provider

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CereTax announces its entry into the AT&T Partner Exchange ecosystem as a taxation partner. CereTax, a true-cloud sales tax automation platform, is joining AT&T Partner Exchange to assist companies with the complex world of tax calculation and compliance for the telecommunications industry.

CereTax joined the AT&T Partner Exchange ecosystem to help enterprise-level companies in the telecommunications industry manage the complex sales tax obligations many companies face. (PRNewswire)

AT&T Partner Exchange is a first-of-its-kind reseller program that puts the solution provider in the driver's seat. This program has a range of offerings including internet and network services, voice and collaboration, cybersecurity, cloud services, wireless and mobility, IoT, among other solutions. It allows partners to tap into a robust product portfolio, layer in your value-added services, and deliver tailored solutions to your customers — all powered by a network designed for the future.

CereTax, in its collaboration with AT&T Partner Exchange, eases the burden of sales tax compliance for customers, simplifies operations, and provides an advanced API to enable real-time calculations of all the various federal, state, and local taxes and fees. This allows solution providers to properly collect and remit the correct amounts from their customers.

"This partnership opens a lot of doors for us to help solution providers enter the market or expand their operations. We are really excited to work with a great partner like AT&T to better serve their customers by providing help in the tax and compliance marketplace," says Brent Reeves, Chief Revenue Officer at CereTax.

CereTax's entry into the AT&T Partner Exchange ecosystem will provide the platform to a wider range of customers within the communications industry. Customers will not have to stress when adding communications services with the CereTax sales tax automation platform that is scalable, fast, dependable, accurate, and secure.

