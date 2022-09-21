Ancient Nutrition Founders, Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe's Farms are the First to Become Regenerative Organic Certified in the States of Tennessee and Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient Nutrition is proud to announce the achievement of Regenerative Organic Certified ™ (ROC™) for the farming operations owned by their founders, Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe in Tennessee and Missouri. With this monumental certification, Ancient Nutrition, through the company's R.A.N.C.H Project SM, will direct the strategy and operations on the first ever ROC farms in their respective states. Ancient Nutrition and it's founders proudly join Gaia Herbs as two of the three dietary supplement brands to achieve this distinction.

Co-Founders of Superfood Supplement Brand Ancient Nutrition Achieve Regenerative Organic Certified™ Status on Their Farms (PRNewswire)

ROC by the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA) is a revolutionary new certification for farms, food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that goes far beyond current organic standards and assures consumers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmental, ethical, and social. ROC is a holistic agriculture certification that ensures farms and products meet the highest standards in soil health, farming, animal welfare, and social fairness.

The Tennessee farm is named The Center for Regenerative Agriculture, which is dually headquarters for Ancient Nutrition and its R.A.N.C.H ProjectSM. This initiative focuses on the company's commitments to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition and Climate Health. The R.A.N.C.H ProjectSM supports the mission of Ancient Nutrition: to heal the earth, feed the world and transform the health of every individual on the planet with history's most powerful superfoods.

"The all-encompassing standards of being Regenerative Organic Certified represent the pinnacle of ecologically sound agricultural operations that, if broadly implemented, will take our food supply far beyond organic," said Jordan Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition. "As the operators of the first ROC farms in the states of Tennessee and Missouri, we aim to establish a legacy of health and hope for Ancient Nutrition team members, partners and customers. With our "open source" research projects, we aim to inspire dozens, if not hundreds, of farmers to follow suit."

Ancient Nutrition relies on organic farms for many ingredients used in their products, including ingredients grown on their farms, on over 130-acres in Tennessee and over 4,000 acres in Missouri. Now, the company is making strides towards creating supplements that can be fully Regenerative Organic Certified.

"When Gaia Herbs earned its Regenerative Organic Certified title for our 350 acre farm, we took our commitment to planetary health and organic farming to a new level. This certification signifies a commitment to the health of the earth as well as the health of the people who steward the herbs that we grow," said Alison E. Czeczuga, Director of Social Impact and Sustainability at Gaia Herbs. "We are thrilled to be advancing and promoting ROC principles with our friends at Ancient Nutrition, who have been pioneers in regenerative agriculture and are making a positive impact on the world."

ABOUT ANCIENT NUTRITION

At Ancient Nutrition, our mission is to transform the health of every individual on the planet with history's most powerful superfoods. Our belief in superfoods goes beyond supplements. We have a responsibility to care for the environment. That's why we dedicate 1% of all revenue to the R.A.N.C.H Project SM, our commitment to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition and Climate Health. We are partners with Rodale Institute to further our efforts to heal the planet, and we're certified CarbonNeutral®. For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com .

ABOUT REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED™

Regenerative Organic Certified™ (ROC™) is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. ROC farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. ROC is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. https://regenorganic.org/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ancient Nutrition