Current Macroeconomic Headwinds Are Driving Security Up Enterprise's Priority List and Reshaping the Hardware Security Module Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several massively disruptive political, economic, and social headwinds—soaring interest rates, looming food and energy shortages, a devastating and needless war, and the changing nature of work–are creating an especially challenging climate. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, these headwinds are pushing security higher on the enterprise priority list as organizations seek cost-effective and agile cryptographic applications to protect increasingly distributed and ephemeral corporate assets. In response, hardware security modules are changing rapidly to meet these new demands.

"The Hardware Security Module (HSM) market was already on track for a shake-up, as new business models and new competitors vied to take advantage of emerging opportunities around enterprise digital transformation and cloud migration," states Michela Menting, Cybersecurity Applications Research Director at ABI Research. "Today, enterprises are tightening budgets amid worries about their business stemming from high inflation and a potential recession. For HSM vendors, the market opportunity is clearly within the cloud, as enterprises are going to opt out of owning expensive HSMs in favor of Operational Expenditure (OPEX) service-based models."

Menting shared her findings in ABI Research's new whitepaper, 2022 State of Technology Report: The Future of Technology in a Tumultuous World. ABI Research analysts from throughout the globe have compiled their observations, analyses, and recommendations for critical technologies and end markets.

Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer, concludes, "We should heed one of the most important business lessons learned during 2020—that technology will not be a casualty of uncertainty, but rather a tool to overcome it. Companies that embrace, invest in, and deploy technology wisely will undoubtedly emerge stronger and better prepared to handle the next spate of challenges on the horizon, no matter the weather."

To learn more about how challenging economic, political, and business headwinds will shape transformation technology markets, including 5G, Automotive, Digital Security, and Smart Home, and how technology will play a key role in navigating this unique landscape, download the 2022 State of Technology Report: The Future of Technology in a Tumultuous World.

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

