Epson Adds New Home Cinema 2350 Smart Gaming Projector to Top-Selling Lineup

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built for the community of gamers craving a bigger, more immersive gameplay experience, Epson today unveiled the new Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD®1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD1 technology, HDR10,2 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, and input lag times under 20 milliseconds, the Home Cinema 2350 creates an immersive gaming experience in almost any setting – whether friendly or competitive. With 2,800 lumens of color and white brightness,3 the Home Cinema 2350 offers stunning images and color accuracy in a variety of lighting conditions for late-night or all-day gaming sessions.

"Leveling up the gaming scene, the new Home Cinema 2350 offers a powerful set of features in a compact form factor, including industry-leading input lag time performance, incredibly bright image and support for immersive 4K content, along with an epic projected image size up to 500-inches for engaging experiences that will make players feel as though they are in world," said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Building off of Epson's top-selling Home Cinema 2000-series projector line, the Home Cinema 2350 is a versatile and powerful solution for enjoying your favorite streaming and gaming content on a big screen."

With a compact design that offers flexible lens shift capabilities for setup and portability, the Home Cinema 2350 makes it possible to take big-screen gaming and entertainment virtually anywhere. Adding on a convenient all-in-one sound solution, the Home Cinema 2350 features an integrated 10 W bass-reflex speaker and allows for multiple audio options. The projector also includes built-in Android-TV®4 to easily stream your favorite Twitch and YouTube™ gaming channels, or switch to a movie night with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max™, Hulu and more.5

4K PRO-UHD 1 — An amazing 4K experience utilizing advanced processing for resolution enhancement, color and image processing; HDR10 2 and HLG support produce an extraordinary range of color and detail in both bright and dark scenes

Capable of Supporting 120 FPS Games – Competitive gaming performance at 1080p resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate or smooth 4K PRO-UHD 1 HDR 2 gaming performance up to 60 Hz

Best-in-Class Color Brightness 6 — Advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame, allowing for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies

Smart Streaming Capability — Latest Android TV 4 interface with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant ™ ; watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube and more; even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV ™5

Integrated Audio Technologies — Built-in 10 W bass-reflex speaker, plus Bluetooth wireless audio device support, 7 provide a number of audio options

Lens Shift Capability for Flexible Installation — +/- 60 percent vertical lens shift allows for incredible flexibility when installing the projector on tables, bookshelves, ceilings and more

The Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector (MSRP $1,299) is now available through the Epson online store and select retailers. The Home Cinema 2350 comes equipped with a two-year limited projector warranty and 90-day lamp, and two-business-day replacement with free shipping.

