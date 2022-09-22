MAYOR ARREGUÍN TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SPIN ELECTRIC SCOOTERS, TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

Workers Excited to Affiliate with Union, Bargain First Contract

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 22 at 1:00 PM PST, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín will sign an agreement between Spin Electric Scooters and Teamsters Local 665. The agreement will legally formalize the company's decision to voluntarily recognize the union as the exclusive collective bargaining representative for the Spin workers in the City of Berkeley.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

What: Signing and Recognition Ceremony for Spin Scooter Workers When: Thursday, September 22 at 1:00 PM PST Where: 2180 Milvia Street, 5th Floor Mayors Conference Room

Please have ID ready for the City Hall security personnel. Attendees: Teamsters Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer Tony Delorio, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, Spin Electric Scooter company representatives Visuals: Mayor Arreguín signing agreement, company and union officials shaking hands. Interviews: Mayor Arreguín will make remarks during and prior to the ceremony. Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer Tony Delorio is available for interviews upon request.

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

