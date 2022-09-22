re--inc, Klarna, and Angel City Football Club Release Limited-Edition Collab

"New Everyone Club" Apparel Launches in Conjunction with ACFC's Final Regular Season Home Game

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- re—inc, a purpose-driven brand and community founded by Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe, and Meghan Klingenberg to boldly reimagine the status quo; Klarna, the leading global bank, payments, and shopping service; and Angel City Football Club, LA's newest professional sports team, today announced a limited-edition apparel collaboration entitled the "New Everyone Club." The collection will include a range of gender-free staple items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and socks. In line with these brands' values, 10 percent of proceeds of the collab will be donated to the Downtown Women's Center, which Klarna will match.

The collab will launch tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on the Klarna app for 24 hours. Following the Klarna availability window, the full collection will be available on www.angelcity.com. Limited quantities will be available at Banc of California Stadium ahead of the final regular-season home game of Angel City's inaugural season on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The "New Everyone Club" celebrates and embraces underrepresented groups and creates a community where all walks of life—women, people of color, non-binary individuals and other marginalized groups are invited to the table to mutually empower one another. The concept of the "New Everyone Club" is meant to redefine the narrative surrounding historically non-inclusive spaces. Some of these include board rooms, golf courses, and the like (SEE PHOTOS HERE) and the collab reimagines what those clubs and spaces could be.

"I'm so proud to bring the 'New Everyone Club' to life with both my team and my business," said ACFC forward and re—inc CEO and Co-Founder Christen Press. "This is about creating a new and inclusive way forward, bucking the old norms, and disrupting the status quo. Angel City and re—inc have such beautiful and diverse communities, and with the 'New Everyone Club,' we celebrate what's at our very core: reimagination."

Partnering with the Downtown Women's Center, a well-known organization serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women, is in alignment with the goals and focus of this collection.

"This collection is the next step in our partnership with Angel City FC, as we continue to show the world that we are not afraid to push boundaries and challenge the status quo on and off the field," said David Sandstrom, CMO of Klarna. "Through this collaboration, we are proud to provide fans a new way to showcase their fandom with new apparel, but most importantly, support the Los Angeles community and help empower women through the incredible work that is being led by the Downtown Women's Center."

"Angel City and re—inc are both mission driven brands that were fundamentally built to create a positive social impact," said Angel City Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. "Working alongside Christen and the re—inc team is something we have been discussing for a long time, and we are excited that it has come to fruition. Klarna has also been extremely supportive in this space since we announced our partnership nearly a year ago, so we are thrilled that they are a part of this collaboration."

In 2021, Klarna announced it had joined Angel City FC as a Founding Partner, and marked the brand's first official partnership with a sports organization globally. The partnership introduced Klarna's all-in-one shopping platform to new audiences and continues to offer fans an innovative way to shop, pay and support their favorite teams. Along with being integrated as a payment partner on ACFC's online store, the payments solution and shopping service leader can be found at Banc of California Stadium on game days rolling out the "Smoooth Pink Carpet" entrance (SEE PHOTOS HERE) for select matches, giving fans the opportunity to strut their best gameday looks.

ABOUT RE—INC

Re—inc is a purpose-led business and community that seeks to activate and unite millions of global changemakers. The company was founded by champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg, and Megan Rapinoe in 2019 to inspire and propel people to reimagine the status quo— championing equity, creativity, progress and art.

Re—inc offers a reimagined system of products and experiences that provide the strength and community to make a positive impact in each individual's own way. Re—inc's core: building the re—inc world through Collections of sustainably-made gender-free fashion, fostering a Community of reimaginers in a digital membership experience that sparks greatness in all of us, and creating Content that provides thought leadership and inspiration. Learn more about re—inc at re-website.com and on social media @re__inc.

ABOUT KLARNA

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 400,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 5,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), the 11th member of the National Women's Soccer League, is currently in its inaugural season at Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and venture capitalist, 776 founder and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Freya Coombe leads the team as the first-ever head coach and US Women's National Team star Christen Press was the team's first playing signing.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now with limited quantities. Fans are encouraged to purchase sooner rather than later https://angelcity.com/tickets.

CONTACT:

Angel City - media@angelcity.com

Klarna - press.us@klarna.com 614-967-5032

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1740/3635334/b627c0fc238163d5_org.jpg Re-inc Angel City

View original content:

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB (publ)