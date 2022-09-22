Saint Xavier University Celebrates Mother Agatha O'Brien's 200th Birthday

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Xavier University (SXU) celebrates the 200th birthday of Mother Agatha O'Brien this September. Though Mother Agatha, who died in 1854, lived a short life, her accomplishments were noteworthy, and the impact she left on the world is remarkable. Today, her rich legacy is nurtured through the purposeful leadership of Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D., president of SXU.

Saint Xavier University logo (PRNewsfoto/Saint Xavier University) (PRNewswire)

Born Margaret O'Brien on September 22, 1822, in Carlow, Ireland, Mother Agatha was educated by the Presentation Sisters, who focused their energies on creating schools that would educate young people, a passion Mother Agatha would pursue in her later work. In 1843, she joined St. Leo's Convent of Mercy as a lay sister before traveling to the United States to minister to those in need at the request of Bishop Michael O'Conner. After getting to know Mother Agatha, he deemed her "capable of ruling a nation." She later received the religious name Agatha as the first postulant of the Sisters of Mercy before going to Chicago, where she became the first superior of the Order.

Mother Agatha was courageous and resolute, even challenging a new bishop who demanded the deeds to the Sisters' land. She ultimately succeeded in securing the property rights of the Sisters of Mercy (and other religious orders of women) in the Chicago Diocese.

Described as a woman of exceptional judgment, quick apprehension and piety, Mother Agatha helped establish St. Francis Xavier Academy (which would later become a college in 1915 and a university in 1992) only 19 days after arriving in Chicago and was soon charged as its first directress, or president. Another iconic foundation, Mercy Hospital, owes its establishment to her remarkable leadership. In 1854, a horrible cholera epidemic spread through the city. Sadly, Mother Agatha succumbed to her illness at just 31 years old.

The able stewardship of the woman who led Saint Xavier from the beginning continues today in President Joyner, who is unwavering in bolstering the historic mission of preparing students for meaningful lives and successful careers. President Joyner has led SXU since 2017, becoming the University's 20th president. As a mission-focused, student-centered leader, she has positioned Saint Xavier for a brighter future by accomplishing a number of extraordinary achievements during the past five years, including:

Enrolling four of the largest and most diverse classes in the University's 176-year history and improving first-to-second year retention three consecutive years.

Launching more than a dozen new academic programs, expanding high-impact educational practices and advancing an equity and inclusion agenda across the University.

Elevating the voices of faculty, staff and students through University-wide committees offering robust opportunities for effective shared governance.

Reducing institutional debt by half ( $40M to $20M ); increasing cash on hand ( $12M to $32M ); and tripling the endowment ( $10M to $33M ) between FY17 and FY22.

Enhancing SXU's reputation through active local engagement on the Archdiocese of Chicago School Board and as a member of The Chicago Network as well as nationally through her work with the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) and the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC).

As we celebrate Mother Agatha's 200th birthday, we are grateful for her contributions and for the leadership of President Joyner and efforts of the SXU community to transform the lives of students who go on to change the world for the better.

Saint Xavier University was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences , Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences . Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT: Deb Rapacz, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, rapacz@sxu.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saint Xavier University