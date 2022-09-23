Horizon Air Pilots Secure Industry-Leading Agreement

Teamsters Agreement Includes Best Captain Pay Rates for a Regional Airline

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Air pilots have ratified an amendment to their contract that includes life-changing pay and retirement benefits. Ninety-nine percent of the voting pilots, represented by the Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224 (APA 1224), voted in favor of the agreement.

"We knew that significant improvements were necessary for Horizon Air to attract and retain the best pilots," said APA 1224 Executive Council Chairman Henry Simkins, also a Horizon Air pilot. "This agreement makes Horizon a great place to build flight time and, for some, a great place to build a career."

Under the newly signed agreement, pilots will see their pay rates increase, on average, by 74 percent for Captains and 85 percent for First Officers. Captain rates are now the highest for a regional airline, while First Officer pay matches rates that are only a temporary "premium" at Envoy/Piedmont/PSA.

In addition to wage rates, the agreement includes the best retirement program for pilots in the regional industry. Horizon will match the contributions pilots make to their retirement accounts up to 8 percent of income, with more senior pilots receiving an extra 2 percent or 4 percent in direct employer contributions. A senior pilot who fully funds their 401(k) account can now expect Horizon to contribute an additional 12 percent of the pilot's income toward retirement.

Other achievements include increased per diem, a minimum daily rig, holiday pay, instructor and check pilot compensation improvements, major commuting enhancements, and additional refinements. And unlike recent deals reached at other regional airlines, the improvements in this agreement are permanent and the Horizon pilots did not have to make concessions or extend the duration of their current contract.

"These new pay rates and benefits represent the true value of our regional pilots' skills, dedication, and responsibilities," said APA 1224 President Joe Muckle. "Now a new hire Horizon pilot can finally make a living, afford to raise a family, and save for retirement. Contract by contract, the Teamsters are fighting for agreements our members deserve, marking a new era for the industry in which highly-experienced aviators can choose to stay in the regionals for a fulfilling career."

The Airline Professionals Association, Teamsters Local 1224 represents the flight deck crewmembers of ABX Air, Cape Air, Horizon Air, Omni Air, and Silver Airways.

