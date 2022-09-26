BPL Recognized as 'Fast 50 Company' for the Third Year Running

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, with US offices in Durham, NC, has been recognized as a Fast 50 company by the Triangle Business Journal for the third year in a row.

The award acknowledges BPL as one of the 50 fastest-growing privately held companies in North Carolina's fast-paced, high-tech Research Triangle, home to many well-known and emerging healthcare & technology companies. This recognition comes on the heels of BPL also being recognized as a "Best Places to Work in the Triangle" earlier this summer.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on revenue growth in the preceding three years (2019-2021), as analyzed by a third-party firm. This past year, BPL has continued their growth momentum based on their people, products, and execution. In a corporate benchmarking survey, BPL achieved industry-leading relationships with their specialty pharmacy customer network, and was recognized for the quality of their products and staff. Importantly, BPL maintained a high level of customer engagement during the pandemic meeting customer and patient needs. This formula has led to success and recognition three years running.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Triangle's fastest-growing private companies for a third consecutive year," said Bob Rossilli, US President and Global Chief Commercial Officer at BPL. "BPL remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver high-quality medicines for immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. Our business strategy and strong corporate culture is what has allowed us to achieve this sustained growth. We remain committed to enhancing lives and serving more people who depend on our products in the Triangle and beyond."

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with over 60 years, heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. BPL is headquartered in Elstree, United Kingdom, where its manufacturing operations are located. BPL USA Inc. offices are located in Durham, North Carolina. BPL is dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and infectious diseases as well as for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. As of September 1, 2022, BPL became part of the Kedrion group of companies, a portfolio company of the global private equity firm, Permira. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com/

