Kinder Joy® Launches New Space Toy Collection and "Explore the Galaxy" Content Series Featuring Aspiring Astronaut Alyssa Carson

New Collection Will Provide Families Endless Opportunities for Space Adventures and Exploration

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of World Space Week (October 4-10), Kinder Joy ®, the delicious treat plus toy made to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, today announced the release of its new space collection that features 12 unique toys including astronauts, rocket ships, explorer rovers and more. To further bring space adventures to life, Kinder Joy also partnered with aspiring astronaut, Alyssa Carson, who has been actively pursuing her dream of flying to Mars since she was a small child.

Kinder Joy® Launches New Space Toy Collection and (PRNewswire)

All 12 space toys can be scanned to bring them to life in Applaydu, the app that brings Kinder Joy toys to life through augmented reality. Dedicated space features and experiences can also be found in Applaydu. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"With the excitement and discovery of opening a delicious Kinder Joy, we hope the new space collection sparks the imagination of kids and parents, motivating them to play, learn and dream together," said Miguel Zorrilla, Vice President of Marketing Kinder Joy & Seasonal. "Space exploration is more exciting than ever, and we are proud to partner with Alyssa Carson to help inspire kids and parents to explore the galaxy through the new Kinder Joy space toy collection."

The treat plus toy brand developed a new content series in partnership with Carson, that can be enjoyed on Kinder Joy's Instagram channel. Each episode of the "Explore the Galaxy" series will feature Carson sharing her personal space-related experiences, fun facts about space exploration and how the new toy collection relates to her astronaut training.

"Ever since I was a young girl, I had my heart set on the stars," said Alyssa Carson, "That's why I partnered with Kinder Joy to help share my passion for space exploration so families can be inspired to learn more about our galaxy and raise the next generation of explorers."

The new Kinder Joy space collection will be available at retailers nationwide and are for ages 3 and up.

About Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A. Inc, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category.

For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder, Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 4,400 employees in 12 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Kinder Joy® is a delicious treat in an iconic egg shape to surprise and delight! One half of the egg contains two layers of milky sweet creams topped with 2 crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half of the egg contains an exciting surprise toy. (PRNewsfoto/Ferrero North America) (PRNewswire)

