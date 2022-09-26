SEATTLE WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM OCTOBER 6-9

Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, design, and more.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022 , an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. Concluding the series of fall festivals, Reykjavik's sister city, Seattle is hosting Taste of Iceland from October 6-9. Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, design, films, art and more.

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Seattle, and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted by The Carlile Room , KEXP , Bianco Gallery , Majestic Bay Theatres , The National Nordic Museum , Life on Mars , and 210 Seattle . The full list of events include:

Most events are free to attend, with the exception of the Icelandic Culinary Experience at the Carlile Room.

To obtain tickets to free, Taste of Iceland, events:

HERE (you must be registered to receive early-bird access) Register for tickets at the event-specific pages within the link(you must be registered to receive early-bird access) Seven days prior to the date of each event, registered guests will receive an email to offer them early bird access to the ticket system to claim ticket(s) for guaranteed entry. The following day tickets will be available to the general public To claim a ticket, you must follow the steps/directions on the site, until you receive the e-ticket and barcode for entry. Note: if you do not receive a barcode, you have not completed the process.

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 4:30 PM from October 6-8 at The Carlile Room, Icelandic Chef Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson, in partnership with The Carlile Room's Chef, Ron Anderson will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Iceland. Chef Þorsteinsson started his career at 16 with the Kjallarinn Restaurant in Reykjavik before working and studying in the UK and Norway, and returning to Iceland to work with celebrated chefs Viktor Örn Andrésson and Hinrik Örn Lárusson. Chef Ron Anderson of The Carlile Room has gained experience at many fine-dining restaurants throughout Seattle, and has managed Tom Douglas restaurants for over 13 years.

The Culinary Experience is offered at $95, with an optional drink pairing for $35. Reservations can be made directly on TheCarlile.com . The four-course tasting menu includes:

Icelandic lobster soup with scallops, Icelandic wasabi, and grilled onion

Steamed cod with brown butter, Champagne sauce, and roasted sunchokes

Grilled lamb filet with baked celeriac, grilled kale, and lamb jus

Skyr mousse with roasted oats, Skyr ice cream, and Icelandic crowberries

Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by Iceland Airwaves :

The Reykjavik Calling Concert celebrates Icelandic music, with performances by BSÍ , Árný Margrét, and Eydís . BSÍ is composed of Silla Thorarensen (drums and vocals) and Pollux Rothlaender (bass guitar and toe-synths), who started their band under the premise of trying instruments they did not know how to play. BSÍ now acts as a playground for simply being who they are. Also performing is self-taught pianist and singer songwriter, Árný Margrét who is preparing for her debut album of uniquely Icelandic folk music, as well as Pianist and Composer Eydis, who is known for creating dreamy harmonies inspired by her homeland. Guests can register for free tickets HERE . Proof of vaccination is required to attend, masks are recommended but not required.

The Reykjavik Calling Concert curated by the Iceland Airwaves festival, which will take place November 3-5 in Reykjavik. For more information on the festival and lineup, visit Iceland Airwaves .

HI/HÆ: Designing Friendship

To celebrate the relationship between Seattle and Reykjavik, designers from both cities produced works inspired by friendship. This exhibition, celebrating its American debut and opening receptions as a part of Taste of Iceland, is also an extension of the DesignMarch festival, where the exhibit was shown last May.

The show includes works by: Hugdetta - Róshildur Jónsdóttir og Snæbjörn Þór Stefánsson, Hanna Dís Whitehead, Agustav - Ágústa Magnúsdóttir og Gustav Johannsson, Umemi - Ragnheiður Ösp Sigurðardóttir, Ragna Ragnarsdottir, Þórunn Árnadóttir, Theodora Alfreðsdóttir, Fruitsuper - Sallyann Corn og Joe Kent, WKND - Christa, Thomas og Nin Truong, John Hogan, Gabriel Stromberg, Amanda Ringstad, Grain, Fin/Rachel Illingworth, and Jonathan Junker. HI/HÆ is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Lamb Movie Screening:

Guests can enjoy the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature. Lamb won the Un Certain Regard "Prize of Originality" at the Cannes Film Festival where it premiered in 2021l, and was considered for the 94th Academy Awards as the official submission of Iceland for the Best Foreign Film category. Lamb Movie Screening is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Through the Highlands, Fireside Chat with 66°North and Photographer Alex Strohl :

The photo exhibition titled, "Through the Highlands with Alex Strohl" will display photos captured in Iceland by 66° North Brand Ambassador and adventure photographer, Alex Strohl. For more than a decade, the photographer and entrepreneur, Alex Strohl has pioneered the visual style of the outdoor industry, lauded by the likes of National Geographic, Outside Magazine, Gentleman's Journal, and more. Through this exhibition and chat, Alex will share his experiences and stunning images that tell the stories of his travels through the Highlands of Iceland with Benjamin Hardman. The Fireside Chat is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE.

Icelandic Cocktail Class:

A two-hour Icelandic Cocktail Class hosted by Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests, and Ólafsson Gin's Brand Representative and Mixologist, Tóta, as well as Reyka Vodka's Brand Representative, will make four different cocktails using the different Icelandic spirits. Attendees must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. The Cocktail Class is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Elemental Sound Bath with Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife and Blue Lagoon Iceland :

In partnership with Blue Lagoon Iceland, Icelandic Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program with healing sounds from Icelandic nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, a facial towel, a skincare gift from Blue Lagoon Iceland ; a blanket and eye mask, compliments of Icelandair ; and water from Icelandic Glacial . The Elemental Sound Bath is free to attend, and guests can register for tickets HERE .

Taste of Iceland's Wheel of Prizes :

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon Skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket from Icelandic Lamb, Wool Scarf from ISAVIA, a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparkling and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, a Olafsson Gin package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , a collection of Icelandic records from the city of Reykjavik, Landsvirkjun's Nordic Wasabi Gift Box, or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík !

People can sign up for a chance to win 50 minutes before the spins take place at the times listed below:

October 6 at 6:50 p.m. , at KEXP, prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert

October 7 at 7:50 p.m. , at Majestic Theaters, prior to Lamb film screening

October 8 at 12:50 p.m. , at The National Nordic Museum, prior to Fireside Chat

Taste of Iceland's 2022 events have previously been held in Washington D.C., Boston, MA, Denver, CO, Chicago, IL and Toronto, ON. For more information on Taste of Iceland, Seattle, please visit InspiredbyIceland.com

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact tasteoficeland@finnpartners.com .

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland, Icelandic products and services. It is presented in partnership with its members: Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66°North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , Kerecis , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is .

View original content:

SOURCE Taste of Iceland