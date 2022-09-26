TFG Present Earmarks Lessons Learned in ICMA Annual Conference Workshop

TFG appropriations veterans provided local government leaders key information to help secure federal earmarked funding.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, TFG federal funding experts presented "Earmark Debrief: Lessons Learned and Tips for Success" at the 2022 Annual International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Conference. TFG helped clients secure over $54 million in earmarked funds in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY 22). In this presentation, Jennifer Imo, TFG Managing Partner of Client Services, and Kristi More, TFG Managing Partner of Strategic Development, worked directly with communities to help them identify the best projects for federal funding and give them tips on the information needed to set those communities up for success in the FY 24 appropriations process.

TFG 40 Year Logo (PRNewswire)

"I've worked with communities across the country to secure earmarked funds for two decades," said Jennifer Imo. "Amidst administration changes and evolving priorities in Washington, TFG has been nimble in adjusting our strategies to ensure local governments are armed with the resources necessary to meet their community needs. I was excited to strategize with local leaders face-to-face to set their priority projects up for success!"

"I've been lucky to work with communities from across the country in my over 20 years with TFG," said Kristi More. "The return of earmarks over the last two appropriations cycles has offered another important source of funding for priority projects. I enjoyed cutting through the noise and share the lessons learned with local government leaders so they can effectively meet their community goals."

This presentation follows the workshop TFG held called "Demystifying Earmarks: Secure Federal Funding for Your Community" at the 2021 Annual ICMA Conference on October 3, 2021. The ICMA Annual Conference brings together thousands of government management professionals for presentations, workshops, and events to equip attendees with the tools they need to strengthen their own communities. TFG is a longtime ICMA Strategic Partner and an annual sponsor of a scholarship to The Harvard Kennedy School Executive Program Scholarship for senior level city and county managers that are ICMA members.

Media Contact: Alexandra Yiannoutsos, 2027175755, ayiannoutsos@tfgnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ferguson Group, LLC