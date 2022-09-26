Travel Insured International Announces New Partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International is pleased to announce a new partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags, a leader in travel luggage retrieval. Travel Insured joins Blue Ribbon Bags' growing list of industry partners seeking to provide a better experience for their travelers. As a travel protection provider with plans containing insurance benefits for lost and delayed baggage, we're excited to offer this service to our customers through our plans to help ensure expedition of luggage claims through any major airline in the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

This non-insurance service provided by Blue Ribbon Bags will be available to clients of large tour operators working with Travel Insured. Because each Travel Insured plan features insured benefits for Baggage and Personal Effects, Travel Insured can provide eligible payment up to a maximum benefit amount if baggage and personal effects are lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed during the trip or while checked with a common carrier. The added service of Blue Ribbon Bags will assist travelers in tracking their baggage claim via text.

Blue Ribbon Bags CEO, Gabriel Menkin, understands that airlines are doing their best to keep up with lost baggage claims. "Our job is to make that process a little bit better and to keep that communication with the customer as smooth as possible," says Menkin. With assistance from Blue Ribbon Bags, plan holders will also receive intermediary support in pursuing their lost baggage, which can be a tedious and time-consuming process.

"When somebody has a lost bag, we are sending them real time email, SMS, and WhatsApp notifications every time there's a change to the status of their bag," says Menkin. Travelers will be empowered to track the progress of their lost baggage claim and receive notifications to stay informed every step of the way. For the first 96 hours, Blue Ribbon Bags will track and expedite the return of a traveler's lost bag. If the bag is not recovered, the traveler can file a claim against their Travel Insured protection plan for their lost or delayed baggage and personal effects.

Travel Insured partners with large tour operators that provide travel packages to customers, which can include air travel, ground transportation, local tours, and other services at one or more locations per trip. For travelers with varied trip types and multiple destinations on their itineraries, baggage protection may be more important than ever.

"This partnership comes at a time when the travel industry is facing unique obstacles in transportation, like significant increases in lost baggage claims from top airlines," said Isaac Cymrot, VP of Strategic Partnerships. "We're always seeking innovative ways to enhance our programs, so we're eager to offer this baggage tracking service to our wholesale customers. We strive to help travelers feel confident before, during, and after their trip."

About Travel Insured International

As a leading travel insurance provider with more than 25 years in business, Travel Insured International provides trip protection to help each individual travel confidently. Travel Insured is owned by Crum & Forster whose parent company is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., an insurance specialty company that consistently earns an A credit rating from AM Best. We're proud to partner with tour operators and help them to offer extensive travel protection with major travel insurance benefits as well as non-insurance assistance services. At Travel Insured, we remain steadfast in the commitment to providing dependable coverage, great value, and end-to-end satisfaction for our customers' travel insurance experience.

Crum & Forster is a leading national property and casualty insurer, providing specialty and standard commercial lines insurance and reinsurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest insurance companies in the United States. The organization has over 2300 employees in nearly 50 locations, conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers from Property to Pet, Cyber to Travel, and almost everything in between. The qualities and capabilities of Crum & Forster demonstrate its philosophy of building long-term partnerships and providing alternative solutions in an ever-changing insurance market. Crum & Forster is part of Fairfax Financial.

This document contains highlights of the plans, which include travel insurance coverages underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company under form series T7000 et. al., T210 et. al. and TP-401 et. al. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best 2022. C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. The plans also contain non-insurance Travel Assistance Services provided by C&F Services through Active Claims Management (2018) Inc., operating as "Active Care Management", "ACM", "Global Excel Management", and/or "Global Excel". Coverages may vary and not all coverage is available in all jurisdictions. Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations and exclusions in the plan, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions. In most states, your travel retailer is not a licensed insurance producer/agent, and is not qualified or authorized to answer technical questions about the terms, benefits, exclusions, and conditions of the insurance offered or to evaluate the adequacy of your existing insurance coverage. Your travel retailer may provide general information about the plans offered, including a description of the coverage and price. The purchase of travel insurance is not required in order to purchase any other product or service from your travel retailer. Your travel retailer maybe compensated for the purchase of a plan. CA DOI toll free number: 800-927-4357. The cost of your plan is for the entire plan, which consists of both insurance and non-insurance components. Individuals looking to obtain additional information regarding the features and pricing of each travel plan component, please contact Travel Insured: P.O. Box 6503, Glastonbury, CT 06033; 855-752-8303; customercare@travelinsured.com; California license #0I13223.

Media Contact:

Sherry Sutton, VP, Marketing

ssutton@travelinsured.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster