Antelope Enterprise Schedules First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 5:00 am (Pacific) / 8:00 am (Eastern) / 8:00 pm (Beijing / Hong Kong)

JINJIANG, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced that it will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, September 29, 2022, to discuss its first half financial results ended June 30, 2022.

The First Half 2022 Earnings Press Release will be available prior to the Company's Earnings Call on the Investor Relations page of Antelope Enterprise's website at: https://aehltd.com//Press-Releases.html.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: 1-877-270-2148. International callers should dial 1-412-902-6510. In order to join the conference call, ask to be joined into the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. earnings conference call.

If you are unable to participate in the call at this time, a replay will be available for 14 days starting on September 29, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529, international callers please dial 1-412-317-0088, and use the replay access code 5922301.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Antelope Enterprise's products, sold under the "Hengda" or "HD", are available in over 2,000 style, color and size combinations and are distributed through a network of exclusive distributors as well as directly to large property developers. The Company also engages in business management, information systems consulting, SaaS (software as a service) and PaaS (platform as a service) systems platforms, and online social commerce and live streaming in China. For more information, please visit http://www.aehltd.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd.