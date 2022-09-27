Equifax Chief Information Security Officer Jamil Farshchi Appointed as a Strategic Engagement Advisor for the FBI

Appointment Underscores Equifax Commitment to Being a Force for Good in Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) today announced that Chief Information Security Officer Jamil Farshchi has been appointed as a Strategic Engagement Advisor to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In this role, which expands on his Equifax responsibilities, Farshchi will support the FBI's efforts to strengthen their relationship with the private sector and will support the Bureau in addressing the range of cyber threats facing businesses across America.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

"Over the last four years, Equifax and the FBI have created a powerful blueprint for public-private partnership," said Jamil Farshchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of Equifax. "We believe in being a force for good in cybersecurity, and I am honored to work with the Bureau to replicate these efforts and engage with even more organizations. Through a collected effort, we can improve information sharing, bolster corporate resilience, and strengthen national security."

Farshchi joined Equifax in 2018. Prior to Equifax, Farshchi was Chief Information Security Officer of The Home Depot, Chief Information Security Officer of Time Warner, Vice President of Global Information Security for Visa, Chief Information Security Officer of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Deputy Chief Information Assurance Officer of NASA. He serves on the Board of Directors for the National Technology Security Coalition.

Equifax believes more communication, more collaboration, and more transparency equals stronger security. The Company actively collaborates with customers, policymakers, and other organizations to solve challenges and uncover opportunities in cybersecurity. To learn more, view the Company's 2021 Security Annual Report.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Matt Baker for Equifax

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.